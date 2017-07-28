Edition:
Reince Priebus replaced

President Donald Trump congratulates White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus during a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff at the White House in Washington, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump congratulates White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus during a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff at the White House in Washington, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
President Donald Trump congratulates White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus during a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff at the White House in Washington, January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House in Washington, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House in Washington, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House in Washington, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump hands Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) an executive order that directs agencies to ease the burden of Obamacare, after signing it in the Oval Office in Washington, January 20, 2017. Also pictured is White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (C). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump hands Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) an executive order that directs agencies to ease the burden of Obamacare, after signing it in the Oval Office in Washington, January 20, 2017. Also pictured is White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (C). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump hands Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) an executive order that directs agencies to ease the burden of Obamacare, after signing it in the Oval Office in Washington, January 20, 2017. Also pictured is White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter (C). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump talks to reporters about the departure of his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump talks to reporters about the departure of his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
President Donald Trump talks to reporters about the departure of his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reince Priebus arrives at Joint Base Andrews from a trip to Ronkonkoma, New York with President Donald Trump in Clinton, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reince Priebus arrives at Joint Base Andrews from a trip to Ronkonkoma, New York with President Donald Trump in Clinton, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Reince Priebus arrives at Joint Base Andrews from a trip to Ronkonkoma, New York with President Donald Trump in Clinton, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to his car as White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and other staff members arrive with President Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to his car as White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and other staff members arrive with President Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to his car as White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and other staff members arrive with President Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President-elect Donald Trump and Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus address supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President-elect Donald Trump and Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus address supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump and Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus address supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President-elect Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) at Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President-elect Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) at Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) at Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania watch the Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) at Trump International Golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania watch the Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) at Trump International Golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania watch the Super Bowl LI between New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) at Trump International Golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Donald Trump presents the Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Donald Trump presents the Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Donald Trump presents the Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (L) sits with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) during a bilateral meeting between President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (L) sits with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) during a bilateral meeting between President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (L) sits with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) during a bilateral meeting between President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Beside a painting of President Ronald Reagan, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus arrives for a National Governors Association meeting at the White House in Washington, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Beside a painting of President Ronald Reagan, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus arrives for a National Governors Association meeting at the White House in Washington, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Beside a painting of President Ronald Reagan, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus arrives for a National Governors Association meeting at the White House in Washington, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2017
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) listens as President Donald Trump talks to journalists members of the travel pool on board the Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida while flying over South Carolina, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) listens as President Donald Trump talks to journalists members of the travel pool on board the Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida while flying over South Carolina, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) listens as President Donald Trump talks to journalists members of the travel pool on board the Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida while flying over South Carolina, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump, flanked by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R), speaks briefly to reporters as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump, flanked by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R), speaks briefly to reporters as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, January 26, 2017
President Donald Trump, flanked by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R), speaks briefly to reporters as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to join President Donald Trump to depart for travel to France from the White House in Washington, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to join President Donald Trump to depart for travel to France from the White House in Washington, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to join President Donald Trump to depart for travel to France from the White House in Washington, July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump is shown in an official White House handout image meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike on Syria while inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that this image has been digitally edited for security purposes when he released the photo via Twitter. Pictured clockwise from top L: Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Senior advisor Steve Bannon, Senior advisor Stephen Miller, national security aide Michael Anton, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. The White House/Handout via REUTERS

President Donald Trump is shown in an official White House handout image meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike...more

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
President Donald Trump is shown in an official White House handout image meeting with his National Security team and being briefed by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford via secure video teleconference after a missile strike on Syria while inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated that this image has been digitally edited for security purposes when he released the photo via Twitter. Pictured clockwise from top L: Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Senior advisor Steve Bannon, Senior advisor Stephen Miller, national security aide Michael Anton, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, National security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. The White House/Handout via REUTERS
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (back) attends a meeting between President Donald Trump and Fraternal Order of Police leaders at the White House in Washington, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (back) attends a meeting between President Donald Trump and Fraternal Order of Police leaders at the White House in Washington, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (back) attends a meeting between President Donald Trump and Fraternal Order of Police leaders at the White House in Washington, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump talks with Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus (R) during a commercial break at the debate held by Fox Business Network for the top 2016 Republican presidential candidates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump talks with Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus (R) during a commercial break at the debate held by Fox Business Network for the top 2016 Republican presidential candidates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump talks with Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus (R) during a commercial break at the debate held by Fox Business Network for the top 2016 Republican presidential candidates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
