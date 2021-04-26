Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital

A COVID-19 patient treated on a wheelchair, is cared for by his mother at the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, which has declared overcapacity amid...more

A COVID-19 patient treated on a wheelchair, is cared for by his mother at the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, which has declared overcapacity amid rising coronavirus infections in Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

