Pictures | Mon Apr 26, 2021 | 6:56pm EDT

Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital

A COVID-19 patient treated on a wheelchair, is cared for by his mother at the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, which has declared overcapacity amid rising coronavirus infections in Metro Manila, Philippines, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Patients are treated on wheelchairs amid shortage of beds in the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Patients are treated outside the COVID-19 emergency room of the government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Patients are watched over by relatives and hospital aides inside the COVID-19 emergency room of the government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A coronavirus patient rests while his daughter and watcher sleeps on the floor of the COVID-19 emergency room at the government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Coronavirus patients are treated on wheelchairs amid shortage of beds at the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A health worker tends to a COVID patient supported by a mechanical ventilator and undergoing dialysis at the COVID-19 emergency room of the government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
A hospital aide holds the hand of a coronavirus patient treated in the COVID-19 emergency room of the government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Patients are treated on wheelchairs amid shortage of beds at the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Patients, seated beside their guardians, are treated on wheelchairs amid shortage of beds at the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
