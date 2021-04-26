Relatives care for COVID-stricken loved ones in overcrowded Manila hospital
A COVID-19 patient treated on a wheelchair, is cared for by his mother at the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City, which has declared overcapacity amid...more
Patients are treated on wheelchairs amid shortage of beds in the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Patients are treated outside the COVID-19 emergency room of the government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Patients are watched over by relatives and hospital aides inside the COVID-19 emergency room of the government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A coronavirus patient rests while his daughter and watcher sleeps on the floor of the COVID-19 emergency room at the government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Coronavirus patients are treated on wheelchairs amid shortage of beds at the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A health worker tends to a COVID patient supported by a mechanical ventilator and undergoing dialysis at the COVID-19 emergency room of the government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A hospital aide holds the hand of a coronavirus patient treated in the COVID-19 emergency room of the government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Patients are treated on wheelchairs amid shortage of beds at the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Patients, seated beside their guardians, are treated on wheelchairs amid shortage of beds at the makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room of government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
