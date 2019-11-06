Edition:
Relatives grieve at site of Mexican ambush of Mormon family

Relatives of slain members of Mexican-American families belonging to Mormon communities react next to the burnt wreckage of a vehicle where some of their relatives died, in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico, November 5. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
Gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico for years, prompting President Trump to offer to help the neighboring country wipe out drug cartels believed to be behind the ambush. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The nine people killed in Monday's daytime attack at the border of Chihuahua and Sonora states belonged to the Mexican-American LeBaron, Langford, Miller and Johnson families, members of breakaway Mormon communities that settled in northern Mexico's hills and plains decades ago. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Five wounded children were airlifted to a hospital in Tucson, Arizona, and a boy in critical condition was transferred to a Phoenix hospital, according to a family member. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mexican Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said the nine, traveling in several SUVs, could have been victims of mistaken identity, given the high number of violent confrontations among warring drug gangs in the area. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

But the LeBaron extended family has often been in conflict with drug traffickers in Chihuahua and other relatives of the victims said the killers surely knew who they were targeting. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Northwestern Mexico has been home to small Mormon and Mormon-linked communities of U.S. origin since the late 19th century. The early Mormon settlers in Mexico fled the threat of arrest in the United States for practicing polygamy. The practice is observed by a shrinking number of Mormons in Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

All of the dead were U.S. citizens, according to a family member, and most also held dual citizenship with Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

They were attacked while driving on backroads in a convoy of cars containing the women along with 14 children, he said. Some were headed for Tucson airport to collect relatives. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

"We've been here for more than 50 years. There's no one who doesn't know them. Whoever did this was aware. That's the most terrifying," Alex LeBaron, a relative, said in one of the villages inhabited by the extended family. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The governments of Chihuahua and Sonora states, both of which border the United States, issued a brief, joint statement late on Monday saying an investigation into the incident had been launched and that some people were presumed dead and others missing. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Soldiers assigned to Mexico's National Guard pass by a bullet-riddled vehicle at the site of the ambush in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Soldiers assigned to Mexico's National Guard at the site of the ambush in Bavispe, Sonora state, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

