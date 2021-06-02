Edition:
Remains of 215 children found at indigenous residential school in Canada

Pairs of children's shoes and toys are seen at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, May 31, 2021. The discovery of the remains at a former residential school in Canada has reopened wounds for survivors of the system, they said, as the government pledged to spend previously promised money to search for more unmarked graves. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Kamloops residents and First Nations people gather to listen to drummers and singers at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. The Tk'emlúps te Secwe´pemc indigenous nation in British Columbia announced last week it had found the remains of 215 children, some as young as three, buried at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, once Canada's largest such school. Between 1831 and 1996, Canada's residential school system forcibly separated about 150,000 children from their homes and subjected them to abuse, rape and malnutrition at schools across the country in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide". REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. Run by the government and church groups, the schools' stated aim was to assimilate indigenous children. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Children's shoes line the base of the defaced Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
The main administrative building at the Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada circa 1970. Amid growing outrage, the federal government said on Wednesday it will urgently disburse money promised two years ago to indigenous communities that want to search former school sites for the remains of children. In 2019, the government promised C$33.8 million ($28.1 million) over three years to support, among other things, locating the bodies of children who attended the schools. Of that, C$27.1 million has yet to be spent.   Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
Red paint covers the defaced Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, following the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the site of British Columbia's former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Kamloops residents and First Nations people gather to listen to drummers and singers at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. Marta Hurtado, spokeswoman for the U.N. Human Rights Office, called the school discovery "shocking" and called on the Canadian government to "redouble efforts to find the whereabouts of missing children, including by searching unmarked graves." She also called for a legal entity to protect and manage burial sites. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Kamloops residents and First Nations people gather to listen to drummers and singers at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is lit up in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Pairs of children's shoes and toys are seen at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Canada's national flag flies at half-mast at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria, after the remains of 215 children were discovered in a mass grave at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site, May 30, 2021. Legislative Assembly of BC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 30, 2021
A man stands with his son in front of a monument to the survivors of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 29, 2021.  REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A new classroom building at the Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada circa 1950.   Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is pictured in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
A First Nations family views the defaced Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, following the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the site of British Columbia's former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
People lay flowers in front of the administration building at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 29, 2021.  REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is pictured in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

Reuters / Saturday, May 29, 2021
Children's shoes line the base of the defaced Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2021
