Remains of 215 children found at indigenous residential school in Canada
Pairs of children's shoes and toys are seen at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the site, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada,...more
Kamloops residents and First Nations people gather to listen to drummers and singers at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. The Tk'emlúps te Secwe´pemc indigenous...more
People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. Run by the government and church groups, the schools' stated aim was to assimilate indigenous children....more
Children's shoes line the base of the defaced Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The main administrative building at the Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada circa 1970. Amid growing outrage, the federal government said on Wednesday it will urgently disburse money promised two years ago...more
Red paint covers the defaced Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, following the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the site of British Columbia's former...more
Kamloops residents and First Nations people gather to listen to drummers and singers at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. Marta Hurtado, spokeswoman for the U.N....more
Kamloops residents and First Nations people gather to listen to drummers and singers at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is lit up in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
People walk past a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
Pairs of children's shoes and toys are seen at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
Canada's national flag flies at half-mast at the British Columbia Legislature in Victoria, after the remains of 215 children were discovered in a mass grave at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site, May 30, 2021. Legislative Assembly of...more
A man stands with his son in front of a monument to the survivors of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
A new classroom building at the Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada circa 1950. Library and Archives Canada/Handout via REUTERS
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is pictured in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
A First Nations family views the defaced Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system, following the discovery of the remains of 215 children on the site of British Columbia's...more
People lay flowers in front of the administration building at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is pictured in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dennis Owen
Children's shoes line the base of the defaced Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson, considered an architect of Canada's residential indigenous school system in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
