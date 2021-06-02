Remains of 215 children found at indigenous residential school in Canada

Kamloops residents and First Nations people gather to listen to drummers and singers at a memorial in front of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 31, 2021. The Tk'emlúps te Secwe´pemc indigenous nation in British Columbia announced last week it had found the remains of 215 children, some as young as three, buried at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, once Canada's largest such school. Between 1831 and 1996, Canada's residential school system forcibly separated about 150,000 children from their homes and subjected them to abuse, rape and malnutrition at schools across the country in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide". REUTERS/Dennis Owen

