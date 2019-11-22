Remains of protest on trashed Hong Kong university campus
A statue, decorated with a yellow helmet and mask by anti-government protesters, is surrounded by garbage inside the student union building at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. For more than a...more
A message is written in graffiti on the Hong Kong Polytechnic campus. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Charred parts of a burnt wall is seen above a sign of Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Belongings left behind by anti-government protesters lay on gymnastic mats at a gymnasium that served as sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
One of the last remaining protesters walk through an abandoned barricade that was a frontline. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester walks in the gymnasium which served as a sleeping area on the Hong Kong Polytechnic campus. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Scattered trays are seen at a cafeteria in Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A chicken is seen among debris at a cafeteria. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Belongings left behind by anti-government protesters lay on mats at a gymnasium that served as sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Graffiti and debris are seen in Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Books seen littered on the ground inside a library. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Clothes are scattered by anti-government protesters on the floor of a gym. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Belongings left behind by anti-government protesters lay on mats at a gymnasium that served as sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Graffiti is seen on a wall. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Belongings left behind by anti-government protesters lay on mats at a gymnasium that served as sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A helmet is seen among the remains of a burnt barricade in Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A yellow helmet lies in a tent left behind by anti-government protesters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Belongings left behind by anti-government protesters lay on mats at a gymnasium that served as sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A message is written in graffiti. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Belongings left behind by anti-government protesters lay on mats at a gymnasium that served as sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An area that used to be a protesters' post is seen in Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Belongings left behind by anti-government protesters lay on mats at a gymnasium that served as sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A message is written in graffiti. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A helmet, gas mask, and sleeping bag of a protester is left behind. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Graffiti and debris are seen in Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The slogan "Never Surrender" is spray painted on a wall. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A catapult lies on the ground at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A protester looks out from the balcony of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A message is written in graffiti. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A protester sits in a courtyard in Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Trash is scattered near a former frontline. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An "SOS" sign written with clothes is seen on the campus of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A message is written in graffiti. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Police patrol on a closed highway surrounding the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A protester walks towards an evacuation route at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Key quotes from the fifth public Trump impeachment hearing
The fifth day of public proceedings in the impeachment inquiry against Trump featured testimony by the official former National Security Council aide Fiona Hill...
Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand
Pope Francis, on the first full day of his visit to mainly Buddhist Thailand, led a Mass in Bangkok's National Stadium for tens of thousands of exuberant Roman...
MORE IN PICTURES
Key quotes from the fifth public Trump impeachment hearing
The fifth day of public proceedings in the impeachment inquiry against Trump featured testimony by the official former National Security Council aide Fiona Hill and by David Holmes, political counselor at the U.S. embassy official in Kiev.
The hyperrealist visions of sculptor Ron Mueck
Works by the Australian sculptor on display in exhibitions past and present.
Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand
Pope Francis, on the first full day of his visit to mainly Buddhist Thailand, led a Mass in Bangkok's National Stadium for tens of thousands of exuberant Roman Catholics in a country where they make up less than one percent of the population.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 23 people dead in Chile.
Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Atlanta
Democratic White House contenders faced off in a fifth debate in Atlanta, just 11 weeks before the first nominating contest in Iowa, raising the stakes for the 10 participants hoping for a chance to make an impression with voters before time runs out.
U.S. ambassador to EU testifies in Trump impeachment hearings
Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU, told lawmakers that President Donald Trump expressly ordered him and others to help pressure Ukraine into investigating a political rival of the president, providing some of the most significant testimony to date in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry.
Ukraine's line of contact
Images from along the line of contact between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine.