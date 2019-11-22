Remains of protest on trashed Hong Kong university campus

A statue, decorated with a yellow helmet and mask by anti-government protesters, is surrounded by garbage inside the student union building at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. For more than a...more

A statue, decorated with a yellow helmet and mask by anti-government protesters, is surrounded by garbage inside the student union building at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. For more than a week-and-a-half, hundreds of protesters had fortified Polytechnic University's Kowloon peninsula campus and often fought fiery street battles with riot police. But now the number of protesters has dwindled to fewer than 100, turning the grounds that normally teem with 33,000 students and staff into an eerily empty compound scattered with debris and defaced with political slogans. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

