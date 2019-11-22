Edition:
Remains of protest on trashed Hong Kong university campus

A statue, decorated with a yellow helmet and mask by anti-government protesters, is surrounded by garbage inside the student union building at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China, November 20, 2019. For more than a week-and-a-half, hundreds of protesters had fortified Polytechnic University's Kowloon peninsula campus and often fought fiery street battles with riot police. But now the number of protesters has dwindled to fewer than 100, turning the grounds that normally teem with 33,000 students and staff into an eerily empty compound scattered with debris and defaced with political slogans. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
A message is written in graffiti on the Hong Kong Polytechnic campus. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
Charred parts of a burnt wall is seen above a sign of Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Belongings left behind by anti-government protesters lay on gymnastic mats at a gymnasium that served as sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
One of the last remaining protesters walk through an abandoned barricade that was a frontline. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
A protester walks in the gymnasium which served as a sleeping area on the Hong Kong Polytechnic campus. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
Scattered trays are seen at a cafeteria in Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A chicken is seen among debris at a cafeteria. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Belongings left behind by anti-government protesters lay on mats at a gymnasium that served as sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
Graffiti and debris are seen in Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Books seen littered on the ground inside a library. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Clothes are scattered by anti-government protesters on the floor of a gym. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Belongings left behind by anti-government protesters lay on mats at a gymnasium that served as sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
Graffiti is seen on a wall. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Belongings left behind by anti-government protesters lay on mats at a gymnasium that served as sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
A helmet is seen among the remains of a burnt barricade in Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A yellow helmet lies in a tent left behind by anti-government protesters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Belongings left behind by anti-government protesters lay on mats at a gymnasium that served as sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
A message is written in graffiti. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
Belongings left behind by anti-government protesters lay on mats at a gymnasium that served as sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
An area that used to be a protesters' post is seen in Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Belongings left behind by anti-government protesters lay on mats at a gymnasium that served as sleeping quarters. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
A message is written in graffiti. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
A helmet, gas mask, and sleeping bag of a protester is left behind. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Graffiti and debris are seen in Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
The slogan "Never Surrender" is spray painted on a wall. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A catapult lies on the ground at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A protester looks out from the balcony of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
A message is written in graffiti. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
A protester sits in a courtyard in Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Trash is scattered near a former frontline. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
An "SOS" sign written with clothes is seen on the campus of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 19, 2019
A message is written in graffiti. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
Police patrol on a closed highway surrounding the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 21, 2019
A protester walks towards an evacuation route at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
