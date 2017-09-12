Edition:
Remembering 9/11: 16 years on

President Trump and First Lady Melania attend the 9/11 observance at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
People watch the Tribute in Light installation illuminated over lower Manhattan as seen from Brooklyn, marking the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A woman holds a photograph of a victim at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
An NYPD officer pauses at the edge of the reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A woman wipes away tears as she holds a photograph of Alex Ciccone, a victim of the attacks, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
People stand in the Empty Sky memorial while looking toward lower Manhattan on the 16th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Flowers and mementos left among names at the edge of the south reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
People embrace at the National 911 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
An NYPD officer pauses at the edge of the south reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A young boy carries an American flag as people gather at the National 911 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
People look at names of victims on the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Loved ones of victim Wayne A. Russo, who was killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center, pause with photos of him at the National 911 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A woman pauses on a street outside the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A man holds a young child as names are read of the victims at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
People gather at the National 911 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Flowers and items left on a fence outside the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
People gather at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A woman pauses at the edge of the South reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
FDNY firefighters stand in silence outside Engine Company 1 in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
People pause at the edge of the South reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
FDNY members pauses at the edge of the reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A flower rests over names at the edge of the South reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
