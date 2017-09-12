Remembering 9/11: 16 years on
President Trump and First Lady Melania attend the 9/11 observance at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People watch the Tribute in Light installation illuminated over lower Manhattan as seen from Brooklyn, marking the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman holds a photograph of a victim at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An NYPD officer pauses at the edge of the reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman wipes away tears as she holds a photograph of Alex Ciccone, a victim of the attacks, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People stand in the Empty Sky memorial while looking toward lower Manhattan on the 16th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Flowers and mementos left among names at the edge of the south reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People embrace at the National 911 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An NYPD officer pauses at the edge of the south reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A young boy carries an American flag as people gather at the National 911 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People look at names of victims on the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Loved ones of victim Wayne A. Russo, who was killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center, pause with photos of him at the National 911 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman pauses on a street outside the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man holds a young child as names are read of the victims at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People gather at the National 911 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Flowers and items left on a fence outside the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman pauses at the edge of the South reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FDNY firefighters stand in silence outside Engine Company 1 in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People pause at the edge of the South reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FDNY members pauses at the edge of the reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A flower rests over names at the edge of the South reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
