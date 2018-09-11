Edition:
Remembering 9/11

A guest wipes a tear among names at the edge of the south reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum during ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look out from the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Children hold U.S. flags during the observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Edwin morales kneels as he honors his cousin Ruben Correa during ceremonies at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
The U.S. Navy Glee Club performs during the observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
A guest carries a photo of a loved one during ceremonies at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Members of the FDNY Ladder Company 10 and Engine Company 10 salute in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Guests visits the National 9/11 Memorial during ceremonies at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
A U.S. flag that flew over the World Trade Center is presented during ceremonies at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
A woman wearing a button of late United Airlines Flight 93 Captain Jason Dahl applauds during the observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk with park superintendent Stephen Clark as they tour the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Guests visit the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
The 93-foot tower at the Flight 93 National Memorial is seen from one of the Marine helicopters transporting President Donald Trump, White House staff and press after the president attended the observance at the memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Edwin holds a photo of his cousin Ruben Correa before entering ceremonies in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
United Airlines employees attend the observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
A guest pauses among names at the edge of the north reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
A man wipes tears during the observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Military personnel salute during the National Anthem during the ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Pastor Klauss Gress, whose friend died in the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, stands before ceremonies in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Guests look on during ceremonies at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Vice President Mike Pence places a wreath during the ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise as part of the observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2018
