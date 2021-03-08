Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins
People carry a mock casket meant to symbolize George Floyd during a rally the day before jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota,...more
A child places a flower on a fence near a "Black Lives Matter" placard during a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters raise their fists and chant after the "I Can't Breathe" Silent March for Justice in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People take part in a rally the day before jury selection is scheduled to begin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man carries a rifle for security as people take part in a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People sit during a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators observe a moment of silence during a march through downtown Minneapolis in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People raising their fists hold a banner as they take part in a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People take part in a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People raise their fists in front of the Hennepin County Courthouse during a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Patrick Ngwolo, a pastor and a friend of George Floyd, poses for a portrait at his home ahead of the trial of Derek Chauvin in Houston, Texas, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A man stands outside of Scott Food Store, where a mural of George Floyd is painted, in the Third Ward in Houston, Texas, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Billy Brigs, a neighborhood resident and evening caretaker at the George Floyd Square, tends to the site where Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
An activist addresses the media at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Dexter Brown, George Floyd’s cousin, poses for a portrait next to a mural of Floyd in the Third Ward in Houston, Texas, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Travis Cains, who grew up in Cuney Homes with George Floyd, poses for a portrait in front of a mural of Floyd in the Third Ward in Houston, Texas, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Travis Cains gives a tour of Cuney Homes, the apartment complex where he grew up with George Floyd in Houston, Texas, Picture taken March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Travis Cains, who grew up in Cuney Homes with George Floyd, shares a photo of Floyd on his phone in the Third Ward in Houston, Texas, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
George Floyd Square, the site where George Floyd was killed, is pictured in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The "People's Way" at George Floyd Square, the site where Floyd was killed, is seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The Say Their Names cemetery George Floyd Square is seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
George Floyd Square, the site where George Floyd was killed, is seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 4, 2021. Picture taken through a broken glass door. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
