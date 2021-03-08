Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Mar 7, 2021 | 8:52pm EST

Remembering George Floyd before police officer's trial begins

People carry a mock casket meant to symbolize George Floyd during a rally the day before jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
A child places a flower on a fence near a "Black Lives Matter" placard during a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
Protesters raise their fists and chant after the "I Can't Breathe" Silent March for Justice in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
People take part in a rally the day before jury selection is scheduled to begin in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
A man carries a rifle for security as people take part in a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
People sit during a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
Demonstrators observe a moment of silence during a march through downtown Minneapolis in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
People raising their fists hold a banner as they take part in a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
People take part in a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
People raise their fists in front of the Hennepin County Courthouse during a rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2021
Patrick Ngwolo, a pastor and a friend of George Floyd, poses for a portrait at his home ahead of the trial of Derek Chauvin in Houston, Texas, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2021
A man stands outside of Scott Food Store, where a mural of George Floyd is painted, in the Third Ward in Houston, Texas, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2021
Billy Brigs, a neighborhood resident and evening caretaker at the George Floyd Square, tends to the site where Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
An activist addresses the media at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2021
Dexter Brown, George Floyd’s cousin, poses for a portrait next to a mural of Floyd in the Third Ward in Houston, Texas, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2021
Travis Cains, who grew up in Cuney Homes with George Floyd, poses for a portrait in front of a mural of Floyd in the Third Ward in Houston, Texas, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2021
Travis Cains gives a tour of Cuney Homes, the apartment complex where he grew up with George Floyd in Houston, Texas, Picture taken March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2021
Travis Cains, who grew up in Cuney Homes with George Floyd, shares a photo of Floyd on his phone in the Third Ward in Houston, Texas, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Saturday, March 06, 2021
George Floyd Square, the site where George Floyd was killed, is pictured in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
The "People's Way" at George Floyd Square, the site where Floyd was killed, is seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
The Say Their Names cemetery George Floyd Square is seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 4, 2021.  REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
George Floyd Square, the site where George Floyd was killed, is seen in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 4, 2021. Picture taken through a broken glass door. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
