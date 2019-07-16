Remembering John F. Kennedy Jr.
President John F. Kennedy sits in a rowboat with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. on Bailey's Beach in Newport, Rhode Island, September 1963. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/Kennedy Presidential Library
John Kennedy Jr. plays with his mother Jacqueline Kennedy's string of false pearls, August 1962. REUTERS/ White House Photo by Cecil Stoughton/Kennedy Presidential Library
President John F. Kennedy sits as his desk in the Oval Office while his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., looks out from underneath, at the White House, October 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/Kennedy Presidential Library
President John F. Kennedy, his wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and their children Caroline and John, Jr. REUTERS/Files
President John F. Kennedy walks with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. down the White House colonnade, October 10, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/Kennedy Presidential Library
John F. Kennedy Jr. as an infant with his sister Caroline. REUTERS/Files
Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy stands with John F. Kennedy Jr. and daughter Caroline as they watch the President Kennedy's casket depart the White House in a cortege bound for the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park...more
President Kennedy's brother Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his sister Patricia Lawford, his daughter Caroline Kennedy, his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. depart the U.S. Capitol after accompanying the...more
John F. Kennedy Jr. introduces his new political magazine 'George' at a press conference in New York September 7, 1995. REUTERS/Files
John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. walks alone on the beach, the morning after his grandmother Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, matriarch of the Kennedy family, died at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, January 1995. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette stop for photographers after Kennedy presented actor Robert De Niro with the Municipal Art Society of New York's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Medal at a gala dinner in New York, March 1997. ...more
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his sister Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg hold hands as they go into the apartment of their late mother Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis through a throng of mourners and members of the media, May 22, 1994. REUTERS/Files
John F. Kennedy Jr. arrives at the apartment of his late mother by bike, May 21, 1994. REUTERS/Files
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Besette arrive for the entertainment portion of a White House State Dinner for visiting British Prime Minister Tony Blair, February 1998. REUTERS/Files
John F. Kennedy Jr. emerges from the New York apartment building where his mother died, May 19, 1994. REUTERS/Files
John F. Kennedy Jr. laughs with an unidentified friend as they watch the U.S. Open in New York, September 1998. REUTERS/Eric Miller
President Bill Clinton tours the Blue Room of the White House with John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn, March 1999. REUTERS/Files
Sen. Ted Kennedy and his wife Victoria Reggie sit with John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg at a gala celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Kennedy Center, April 1996. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
John F. Kennedy Jr. applauds Senator John McCain, a Republican U.S. presidential candidate, as McCain speaks after receiving the 1999 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, May 1999. McCain received the award along with Democratic Senator Russell...more
John F. Kennedy Jr. arrives at his office in lower Manhattan for his last day on the job as an assistant Manhattan District Attorney, 1993. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Ted Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg at the JFK Profiles in Courage ceremony at the JFK Library in Boston, May 1996. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
John F. Kennedy Jr. speaks with his wife Carolyn Bessett, at bottom with back to camera, as news reporter Diane Sawyer listens at a Robin Hood Foundation awards ceremony in New York, December 2, 1998. REUTERS/Files
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn arrive for a gala awards dinner in New York, May 1999. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and her brother John F. Kennedy Jr. share a laugh as they chat onstage at the 1998 John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award ceremonies at the JFK Presidential Library in Boston, May 1998. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A photograph of John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting at his father's funeral, a Yankees baseball cap and flowers wrapped in an American flag are among items left outside the building where John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette lived in the...more
