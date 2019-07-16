Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 16, 2019 | 2:55pm EDT

Remembering John F. Kennedy Jr.

President John F. Kennedy sits in a rowboat with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. on Bailey's Beach in Newport, Rhode Island, September 1963. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/Kennedy Presidential Library

President John F. Kennedy sits in a rowboat with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. on Bailey's Beach in Newport, Rhode Island, September 1963. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/Kennedy Presidential Library

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2013
President John F. Kennedy sits in a rowboat with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. on Bailey's Beach in Newport, Rhode Island, September 1963. REUTERS/Robert Knudsen/Kennedy Presidential Library
Close
1 / 25
John Kennedy Jr. plays with his mother Jacqueline Kennedy's string of false pearls, August 1962. REUTERS/ White House Photo by Cecil Stoughton/Kennedy Presidential Library

John Kennedy Jr. plays with his mother Jacqueline Kennedy's string of false pearls, August 1962. REUTERS/ White House Photo by Cecil Stoughton/Kennedy Presidential Library

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2009
John Kennedy Jr. plays with his mother Jacqueline Kennedy's string of false pearls, August 1962. REUTERS/ White House Photo by Cecil Stoughton/Kennedy Presidential Library
Close
2 / 25
President John F. Kennedy sits as his desk in the Oval Office while his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., looks out from underneath, at the White House, October 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/Kennedy Presidential Library

President John F. Kennedy sits as his desk in the Oval Office while his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., looks out from underneath, at the White House, October 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/Kennedy Presidential Library

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2013
President John F. Kennedy sits as his desk in the Oval Office while his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., looks out from underneath, at the White House, October 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/Kennedy Presidential Library
Close
3 / 25
President John F. Kennedy, his wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and their children Caroline and John, Jr. REUTERS/Files

President John F. Kennedy, his wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and their children Caroline and John, Jr. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, December 07, 2010
President John F. Kennedy, his wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and their children Caroline and John, Jr. REUTERS/Files
Close
4 / 25
President John F. Kennedy walks with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. down the White House colonnade, October 10, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/Kennedy Presidential Library

President John F. Kennedy walks with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. down the White House colonnade, October 10, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/Kennedy Presidential Library

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2013
President John F. Kennedy walks with his son John F. Kennedy Jr. down the White House colonnade, October 10, 1963. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/Kennedy Presidential Library
Close
5 / 25
John F. Kennedy Jr. as an infant with his sister Caroline. REUTERS/Files

John F. Kennedy Jr. as an infant with his sister Caroline. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
John F. Kennedy Jr. as an infant with his sister Caroline. REUTERS/Files
Close
6 / 25
Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy stands with John F. Kennedy Jr. and daughter Caroline as they watch the President Kennedy's casket depart the White House in a cortege bound for the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe

Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy stands with John F. Kennedy Jr. and daughter Caroline as they watch the President Kennedy's casket depart the White House in a cortege bound for the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy stands with John F. Kennedy Jr. and daughter Caroline as they watch the President Kennedy's casket depart the White House in a cortege bound for the U.S. Capitol, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe
Close
7 / 25
President Kennedy's brother Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his sister Patricia Lawford, his daughter Caroline Kennedy, his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. depart the U.S. Capitol after accompanying the president's casket to the Capitol rotunda, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe

President Kennedy's brother Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his sister Patricia Lawford, his daughter Caroline Kennedy, his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. depart the U.S. Capitol after accompanying the...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
President Kennedy's brother Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his sister Patricia Lawford, his daughter Caroline Kennedy, his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. depart the U.S. Capitol after accompanying the president's casket to the Capitol rotunda, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe
Close
8 / 25
John F. Kennedy Jr. introduces his new political magazine 'George' at a press conference in New York September 7, 1995. REUTERS/Files

John F. Kennedy Jr. introduces his new political magazine 'George' at a press conference in New York September 7, 1995. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
John F. Kennedy Jr. introduces his new political magazine 'George' at a press conference in New York September 7, 1995. REUTERS/Files
Close
9 / 25
John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. walks alone on the beach, the morning after his grandmother Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, matriarch of the Kennedy family, died at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, January 1995. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. walks alone on the beach, the morning after his grandmother Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, matriarch of the Kennedy family, died at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, January 1995. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2009
John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. walks alone on the beach, the morning after his grandmother Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, matriarch of the Kennedy family, died at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, January 1995. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 25
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette stop for photographers after Kennedy presented actor Robert De Niro with the Municipal Art Society of New York's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Medal at a gala dinner in New York, March 1997. REUTERS/Mike Segar

John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette stop for photographers after Kennedy presented actor Robert De Niro with the Municipal Art Society of New York's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Medal at a gala dinner in New York, March 1997. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2009
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette stop for photographers after Kennedy presented actor Robert De Niro with the Municipal Art Society of New York's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Medal at a gala dinner in New York, March 1997. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 25
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his sister Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg hold hands as they go into the apartment of their late mother Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis through a throng of mourners and members of the media, May 22, 1994. REUTERS/Files

John F. Kennedy Jr. and his sister Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg hold hands as they go into the apartment of their late mother Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis through a throng of mourners and members of the media, May 22, 1994. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his sister Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg hold hands as they go into the apartment of their late mother Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis through a throng of mourners and members of the media, May 22, 1994. REUTERS/Files
Close
12 / 25
John F. Kennedy Jr. arrives at the apartment of his late mother by bike, May 21, 1994. REUTERS/Files

John F. Kennedy Jr. arrives at the apartment of his late mother by bike, May 21, 1994. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
John F. Kennedy Jr. arrives at the apartment of his late mother by bike, May 21, 1994. REUTERS/Files
Close
13 / 25
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Besette arrive for the entertainment portion of a White House State Dinner for visiting British Prime Minister Tony Blair, February 1998. REUTERS/Files

John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Besette arrive for the entertainment portion of a White House State Dinner for visiting British Prime Minister Tony Blair, February 1998. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Besette arrive for the entertainment portion of a White House State Dinner for visiting British Prime Minister Tony Blair, February 1998. REUTERS/Files
Close
14 / 25
John F. Kennedy Jr. emerges from the New York apartment building where his mother died, May 19, 1994. REUTERS/Files

John F. Kennedy Jr. emerges from the New York apartment building where his mother died, May 19, 1994. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009
John F. Kennedy Jr. emerges from the New York apartment building where his mother died, May 19, 1994. REUTERS/Files
Close
15 / 25
John F. Kennedy Jr. laughs with an unidentified friend as they watch the U.S. Open in New York, September 1998. REUTERS/Eric Miller

John F. Kennedy Jr. laughs with an unidentified friend as they watch the U.S. Open in New York, September 1998. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
John F. Kennedy Jr. laughs with an unidentified friend as they watch the U.S. Open in New York, September 1998. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Close
16 / 25
President Bill Clinton tours the Blue Room of the White House with John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn, March 1999. REUTERS/Files

President Bill Clinton tours the Blue Room of the White House with John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn, March 1999. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
President Bill Clinton tours the Blue Room of the White House with John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn, March 1999. REUTERS/Files
Close
17 / 25
Sen. Ted Kennedy and his wife Victoria Reggie sit with John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg at a gala celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Kennedy Center, April 1996. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Sen. Ted Kennedy and his wife Victoria Reggie sit with John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg at a gala celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Kennedy Center, April 1996. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Sen. Ted Kennedy and his wife Victoria Reggie sit with John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg at a gala celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Kennedy Center, April 1996. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
18 / 25
John F. Kennedy Jr. applauds Senator John McCain, a Republican U.S. presidential candidate, as McCain speaks after receiving the 1999 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, May 1999. McCain received the award along with Democratic Senator Russell Feingold of Wisconsin for their bi-partisan efforts on campaign finance reform. REUTERS/Files

John F. Kennedy Jr. applauds Senator John McCain, a Republican U.S. presidential candidate, as McCain speaks after receiving the 1999 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, May 1999. McCain received the award along with Democratic Senator Russell...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
John F. Kennedy Jr. applauds Senator John McCain, a Republican U.S. presidential candidate, as McCain speaks after receiving the 1999 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, May 1999. McCain received the award along with Democratic Senator Russell Feingold of Wisconsin for their bi-partisan efforts on campaign finance reform. REUTERS/Files
Close
19 / 25
John F. Kennedy Jr. arrives at his office in lower Manhattan for his last day on the job as an assistant Manhattan District Attorney, 1993. REUTERS/Mike Segar

John F. Kennedy Jr. arrives at his office in lower Manhattan for his last day on the job as an assistant Manhattan District Attorney, 1993. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
John F. Kennedy Jr. arrives at his office in lower Manhattan for his last day on the job as an assistant Manhattan District Attorney, 1993. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 25
Senator Ted Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg at the JFK Profiles in Courage ceremony at the JFK Library in Boston, May 1996. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Senator Ted Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg at the JFK Profiles in Courage ceremony at the JFK Library in Boston, May 1996. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, May 21, 2008
Senator Ted Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg at the JFK Profiles in Courage ceremony at the JFK Library in Boston, May 1996. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
21 / 25
John F. Kennedy Jr. speaks with his wife Carolyn Bessett, at bottom with back to camera, as news reporter Diane Sawyer listens at a Robin Hood Foundation awards ceremony in New York, December 2, 1998. REUTERS/Files

John F. Kennedy Jr. speaks with his wife Carolyn Bessett, at bottom with back to camera, as news reporter Diane Sawyer listens at a Robin Hood Foundation awards ceremony in New York, December 2, 1998. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
John F. Kennedy Jr. speaks with his wife Carolyn Bessett, at bottom with back to camera, as news reporter Diane Sawyer listens at a Robin Hood Foundation awards ceremony in New York, December 2, 1998. REUTERS/Files
Close
22 / 25
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn arrive for a gala awards dinner in New York, May 1999. REUTERS/Mike Segar

John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn arrive for a gala awards dinner in New York, May 1999. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2009
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn arrive for a gala awards dinner in New York, May 1999. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
23 / 25
Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and her brother John F. Kennedy Jr. share a laugh as they chat onstage at the 1998 John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award ceremonies at the JFK Presidential Library in Boston, May 1998. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and her brother John F. Kennedy Jr. share a laugh as they chat onstage at the 1998 John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award ceremonies at the JFK Presidential Library in Boston, May 1998. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2009
Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and her brother John F. Kennedy Jr. share a laugh as they chat onstage at the 1998 John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award ceremonies at the JFK Presidential Library in Boston, May 1998. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
24 / 25
A photograph of John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting at his father's funeral, a Yankees baseball cap and flowers wrapped in an American flag are among items left outside the building where John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette lived in the Tribeca section of New York, following their deaths in a plane crash off Martha's Vineyard, July 19, 1999. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

A photograph of John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting at his father's funeral, a Yankees baseball cap and flowers wrapped in an American flag are among items left outside the building where John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette lived in the...more

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
A photograph of John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting at his father's funeral, a Yankees baseball cap and flowers wrapped in an American flag are among items left outside the building where John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette lived in the Tribeca section of New York, following their deaths in a plane crash off Martha's Vineyard, July 19, 1999. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods displace millions in South Asia

Next Slideshows

Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and Bangladesh and killed more than 100 people as torrential rains in the...

1:40pm EDT
Deadly building collapse in Mumbai

Deadly building collapse in Mumbai

An old four-story building collapsed in India s financial capital of Mumbai on Tuesday, trapping more than two dozen people in the rubble, with at least four...

12:30pm EDT
Migrants ride 'The Beast' towards the United States

Migrants ride 'The Beast' towards the United States

Migrants hoping to reach the United States boarded a freight train called "The Beast" in southern Mexico as they make their way north.

9:10am EDT
'A profound spiritual impact': Reflections from the 12 men who have walked on the moon

'A profound spiritual impact': Reflections from the 12 men who have walked on the moon

Neil Armstrong took his first step onto the moon 50 years ago, and since that day on July 20, 1969, 11 men have followed in his footsteps over six different...

Jul 15 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods displace millions in South Asia

Floods have forced more than four million people from their homes across India, Nepal and Bangladesh and killed more than 100 people as torrential rains in the initial days of monsoons wreaked havoc.

Deadly building collapse in Mumbai

Deadly building collapse in Mumbai

An old four-story building collapsed in India s financial capital of Mumbai on Tuesday, trapping more than two dozen people in the rubble, with at least four confirmed dead, a fire department official said.

Migrants ride 'The Beast' towards the United States

Migrants ride 'The Beast' towards the United States

Migrants hoping to reach the United States boarded a freight train called "The Beast" in southern Mexico as they make their way north.

'A profound spiritual impact': Reflections from the 12 men who have walked on the moon

'A profound spiritual impact': Reflections from the 12 men who have walked on the moon

Neil Armstrong took his first step onto the moon 50 years ago, and since that day on July 20, 1969, 11 men have followed in his footsteps over six different missions in three years (NOTE: that figure doesn't include Apollo 13 because they never landed on the moon). Here's what the 12 astronauts who have walked the lunar surface have said about their awe-inspiring experiences:

12 lesser-known facts about the Apollo 11 mission

12 lesser-known facts about the Apollo 11 mission

It has been a half-century since Neil Armstrong stepped out of a lunar module and onto the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969 and declared, That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind. The moment heralded a golden age of space exploration that was set in motion just eight years earlier in 1961, when President John F. Kennedy promised before Congress to put a man on the moon before the decade was out. Here are some lesser-known facts about the historic first mission:

Meghan and Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at 'Lion King' premiere

Meghan and Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at 'Lion King' premiere

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry greet Beyonce and Jay-Z at the star-studded premiere of 'The Lion King' in London.

France marks Bastille Day

France marks Bastille Day

European leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel joined French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday for the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris.

Blackout hits parts of Manhattan

Blackout hits parts of Manhattan

A blackout hit more than 40,000 people in New York City s Manhattan borough on Saturday evening, plunging subway stations and shops into darkness and sending thousands of people into the streets after an apparent transformer explosion on the Upper West Side, officials said.

Hong Kong protesters rally in suburbs

Hong Kong protesters rally in suburbs

Tens of thousands rallied in a large Hong Kong suburb on Sunday, driven by abiding anger at the government's handling of an extradition bill that has revived fears of China tightening its grip over the former British colony.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast