Pictures | Mon Jan 20, 2020 | 10:25pm EST

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

People visit Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Democratic 2020 presidential candidates including Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders walk arm-in-arm with local African-American leaders during the Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day Parade in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sen. Elizabeth Warren laughs with fellow presidential candidate and Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tom Steyer speaks with fellow Joe Biden during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

People visit Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

People wait to listen to seven of Democratic presidential candidates as they speak during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bernie Sanders bows his head during a prayer at Zion Baptist Church during Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Joe Biden speaks with Tulsi Gabbard during Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is seen in Washington, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

A supporter of President Donald Trump waves a flag as he tries to disrupt Joe Biden's speech during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Pete Buttigieg makes his way through the crowd during Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Joe Biden walks through Zion Baptist Church during Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Joe Biden laughs with Rev. Raymond Johnson during Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Pete Buttigieg applauds during a church service at Zion Baptist Church during Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Bernie Sanders speaks during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Tom Steyer marches with Pete Buttigieg during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Bernie Sanders shakes hands with Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Amy Klobuchar speaks during Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe

Children hold a NAACP banner during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Vice President Joe Biden talks with a young participant at the Columbia Urban League annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Keeping The Legacy Alive breakfast in West Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill

The life of Martin Luther King Jr.

