Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
People visit Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Democratic 2020 presidential candidates including Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders walk arm-in-arm with local African-American leaders during the Martin...more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren laughs with fellow presidential candidate and Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Tom Steyer speaks with fellow Joe Biden during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People visit Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People wait to listen to seven of Democratic presidential candidates as they speak during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Bernie Sanders bows his head during a prayer at Zion Baptist Church during Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Joe Biden speaks with Tulsi Gabbard during Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is seen in Washington, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A supporter of President Donald Trump waves a flag as he tries to disrupt Joe Biden's speech during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Pete Buttigieg makes his way through the crowd during Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Joe Biden walks through Zion Baptist Church during Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Joe Biden laughs with Rev. Raymond Johnson during Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Pete Buttigieg applauds during a church service at Zion Baptist Church during Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Bernie Sanders speaks during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Tom Steyer marches with Pete Buttigieg during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Bernie Sanders shakes hands with Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Amy Klobuchar speaks during Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
Children hold a NAACP banner during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Vice President Joe Biden talks with a young participant at the Columbia Urban League annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Keeping The Legacy Alive breakfast in West Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill
