Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.
A person walks past a mural of Martin Luther King Jr. during the celebration of MLK Community Service Day in Washington, days ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
People listen as members of "Don't Mute DC" and "Living With The Law" perform to celebrate MLK Community Service Day in Washington. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
A man plays a trombone on a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Martin Luther King Jr.'s sister, Christine King Farris, raises her hands during the wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Black Lives Matter demonstrators stand on the lawn of Ebenezer Baptist Church on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/ Chris Aluka Berry
President-elect Joe Biden volunteers at Philabundance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris volunteers at Martha's Table on Martin Luther King Day in Washington. REUTERS/Erin Scott
An artist from the nonprofit P.A.I.N.T.S. Institute, works on a mural of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Martin Luther King Day in Washington. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Bryson King, 5, has fun after posing for a photo as he and his mother visit the King Historic District on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Art Benner prepares the altar for the Martin Luther King, Jr. service at Saint Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Jonesboro, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Xavier Maxwell Jones, 15, prays with his grandmother and mother during the Martin Luther King, Jr. service at Saint Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Jonesboro, Georgia. Jones reads one of Dr. King’s speeches during the church service. REUTERS/Chris...more
Artwork of famous African Americans is on sale in the King Historic District on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/ Chris Aluka Berry
Xavier Maxwell Jones, 15, prepares for the Martin Luther King, Jr. service at Saint Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Jonesboro, Georgia. Jones reads one of Dr. King’s speeches during the church service. REUTERS/ Chris Aluka Berry
Members of "Don't Mute DC" and "Living With The Law" perform as they celebrate MLK Community Service Day in Washington. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
A nurse administers a coronavirus test at a drive-through testing event targeting underserved communities on Martin Luther King day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
People wait in their cars at a free drive-thru coronavirus testing event targeting underserved communities on Martin Luther King Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Hannah Beier
Oduno Tarik jumps rope as members of "Don't Mute DC" and "Living With The Law" perform during the MLK Community Service Day celebration in Washington. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, waits to make her speech at the opening ceremony at Girard College for the Greater Philadelphia King Day of Service before a free drive-through coronavirus testing event targeting...more
