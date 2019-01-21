Remembering MLK
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence place a wreath at the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence depart after placing a wreath at the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former Vice President Joe Biden meets with fellow attendees at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast hosted by Rev. Al Sharpton and National Action Network, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast in Washington. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to place a wreath at the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Martin Luther King III, son of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast in Washington. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence pause after placing a wreath at the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former Vice President Joe Biden poses for a photo with fellow attendees at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast in Washington. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast in Washington. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Martin Luther King III, son of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., greets Former Vice President Joe Biden at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast in Washington. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
(L-R) Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Rev. Al Sharpton and Former Vice President Joe Biden attend the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast in Washington. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Rev. Al Sharpton waits to take the stage at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast in Washington. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
