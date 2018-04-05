Edition:
United States
Thu Apr 5, 2018

Remembering MLK

Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of slain civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of slain civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Rev. Jessie Jackson (left) pauses after placing a wreath on the balcony at Lorraine Motel, now the National Civil Right Museum, during events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

People march silently before "End Racism Rally" held by the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S. and Awaken, Confront, Transform (ACT) on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson speaks during the "End Racism Rally" on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People march in an I AM 2018 March and Rally in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Elder Reginald McMillan (L-R), Patricia Monroe and Pastor Althea Hayward react along with other anti-racism marchers from the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and ACT (Awaken, Confront, Transform) to End Racism as they rally on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thousands gather for the I AM 2018 March and Rally outside the AFSCME headquarters during events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Actor Danny Glover gives a speech during the "End Racism Rally" held by the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and Awaken, Confront, Transform (ACT) on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Attendees are seen during a march and rally on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of slain civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People march in an I AM 2018 March and Rally in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Christian hip hop artist and rapper Julian � J.Kwest � DeShazier speaks to anti-racism marchers from the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and ACT (Awaken, Confront, Transform) to End Racism as they rally to mark the 50th anniversary of the slain civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of slain civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Anti-racism marchers from the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and ACT (Awaken, Confront, Transform) to End Racism engage in a silent march to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the slain civil rights leader in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People march silently before the "End Racism Rally" held by the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S. and Awaken, Confront, Transform (ACT) on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Bishop Clement Fugh (2nd from L), Bishop John White and Bishop Darryl Starnes (R) pray with other religious and anti-racism marchers in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Thousands gather for the I AM 2018 March and Rally outside the AFSCME headquarters during events in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

People attend a silent march and rally on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Visitors pose with an I Am A Man mural near the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Religious leaders and organizers walk past the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial statue during a silent march preceding the "End Racism on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Visitors visit the balcony where MLK was shot at the the Lorraine Motel, now the National Civil Rights Museum during events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Anti-racism marchers from the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and ACT (Awaken, Confront, Transform) to End Racism engage in a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in front of the MLK Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Deborah Jones dances to live music by Al Green at Lorraine Motel, now the National Civil Rights Museum, during events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

