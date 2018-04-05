Remembering MLK
Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of slain civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of slain civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rev. Jessie Jackson (left) pauses after placing a wreath on the balcony at Lorraine Motel, now the National Civil Right Museum, during events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis,...more
People march silently before "End Racism Rally" held by the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S. and Awaken, Confront, Transform (ACT) on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson speaks during the "End Racism Rally" on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People march in an I AM 2018 March and Rally in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
Elder Reginald McMillan (L-R), Patricia Monroe and Pastor Althea Hayward react along with other anti-racism marchers from the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and ACT (Awaken, Confront, Transform) to End Racism as they rally on...more
Thousands gather for the I AM 2018 March and Rally outside the AFSCME headquarters during events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
Actor Danny Glover gives a speech during the "End Racism Rally" held by the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and Awaken, Confront, Transform (ACT) on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Attendees are seen during a march and rally on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of slain civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People march in an I AM 2018 March and Rally in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
Christian hip hop artist and rapper Julian � J.Kwest � DeShazier speaks to anti-racism marchers from the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and ACT (Awaken, Confront, Transform) to End Racism as they rally to mark the 50th...more
Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of slain civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Anti-racism marchers from the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and ACT (Awaken, Confront, Transform) to End Racism engage in a silent march to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial to mark the 50th anniversary of the...more
People march silently before the "End Racism Rally" held by the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S. and Awaken, Confront, Transform (ACT) on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Bishop Clement Fugh (2nd from L), Bishop John White and Bishop Darryl Starnes (R) pray with other religious and anti-racism marchers in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Thousands gather for the I AM 2018 March and Rally outside the AFSCME headquarters during events in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
People attend a silent march and rally on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Visitors pose with an I Am A Man mural near the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Religious leaders and organizers walk past the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial statue during a silent march preceding the "End Racism on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Visitors visit the balcony where MLK was shot at the the Lorraine Motel, now the National Civil Rights Museum during events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee....more
Anti-racism marchers from the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and ACT (Awaken, Confront, Transform) to End Racism engage in a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil...more
Deborah Jones dances to live music by Al Green at Lorraine Motel, now the National Civil Rights Museum, during events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen...more
Next Slideshows
Animal amputees walk again
From a squirrel to dogs and elephants, animals are fitted for prosthetics.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Easter Parade in New York
The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan.
Spilled cargo
When trucks, trains and boats laden with goods lose their loads.
MORE IN PICTURES
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.
Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border
Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of Palestinians dead from a week of frontier protests.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive
The project comes just weeks after the world's last male northern white rhino died in Kenya, leaving only two females of its kind alive in the world.
Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border
Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.
Oklahoma teachers walk out
Oklahoma teachers walked out of classes, demanding higher state spending on public education in the latest U.S. labor action by educators.
Shooting at YouTube offices in California
A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters near San Francisco, wounding three people before taking her own life as employees of the Silicon Valley technology company fled into the surrounding streets, authorities said.
Animal amputees walk again
From a squirrel to dogs and elephants, animals are fitted for prosthetics.
Kim Jong Un meets K-pop stars
South Korean pop stars met the North Korean leader, and staged a joint concert with North Korean singers in Pyongyang.