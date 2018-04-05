Remembering MLK

Anti-racism marchers from the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and ACT (Awaken, Confront, Transform) to End Racism engage in a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil...more

Anti-racism marchers from the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and ACT (Awaken, Confront, Transform) to End Racism engage in a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in front of the MLK Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Close