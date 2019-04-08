Remembering Rwanda's genocide
Rwandan President Paul Kagame walks next to other state leaders during a walk to remember from Parliament to Amahoro stadium where many survivors took refuge, as part of the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, in Kigali,...more
Participants hold candles while holding a night vigil at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, Rwanda April 7. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Participants arrive to a night vigil at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, Rwanda April 7. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A participant holds a candle at a night vigil at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, Rwanda April 7. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Participants hold candles at a night vigil at the Amahoro stadium in Kigali, Rwanda April 7. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Jeannette Kagame and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, light the flame of hope during a commemoration ceremony at the Genocide Memorial in...more
Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Jeannette Kagame attend a wreath laying ceremony during the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the genocide at the Genocide Memorial in Gisozi in Kigali, Rwanda April 7. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend a wreath laying ceremony during the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide at the...more
Canada's Governor General Julie Payette lays a wreath during a visit to the Genocide Memorial in Gisozi in Kigali, Rwanda April 6. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A wreath is seen at the Genocide Memorial in Gisozi in Kigali, Rwanda April 6. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Skulls and personal items of victims of the Rwandan genocide are seen as part of a display at the Genocide Memorial in Gisozi in Kigali, Rwanda. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Pictures of Rwandan genocide victims donated by survivors are displayed at an exhibition at the Genocide Memorial in Gisozi in Kigali, Rwanda April 6. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A visitor looks at an exhibition displaying pictures of Rwandan genocide victims donated by survivors at the Genocide Memorial in Gisozi in Kigali, Rwanda April 6. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Pictures of Rwandan genocide victims donated by survivors are displayed at an exhibition at the Genocide Memorial in Gisozi in Kigali, Rwanda April 6. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A visitor looks at skulls of victims of the Rwandan genocide that are part of a display at the Genocide Memorial in Gisozi in Kigali, Rwanda April 6. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Skulls of victims of the Rwandan genocide that are part of a display inside the Ntarama church where they were killed in Ntarama, Rwanda April 6. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Flowers are seen on a grave site for victims of the Rwandan genocide at the Genocide Memorial in Gisozi in Kigali, Rwanda April 6. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People take part in a silent walk to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide in Paris, France, April 7. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
