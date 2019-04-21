Remembering the Columbine massacre

Sean Graves, shot six times in the Columbine high school shooting, sheds a tear with his wife Kara at his side at a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attack in Littleton, Colorado, April 20. Graves was paralyzed from the neck down...more

Sean Graves, shot six times in the Columbine high school shooting, sheds a tear with his wife Kara at his side at a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attack in Littleton, Colorado, April 20. Graves was paralyzed from the neck down but after dozens of surgeries can now walk. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close