Pictures | Sun Apr 21, 2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Remembering the Columbine massacre

Cassanda Sadusky, survivor of the attack, looks at a line of crosses commemorating those killed in the Columbine High School shooting on the 20th anniversary of the attack in Littleton, Colorado, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Sean Graves, shot six times in the Columbine high school shooting, sheds a tear with his wife Kara at his side at a ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attack in Littleton, Colorado, April 20. Graves was paralyzed from the neck down but after dozens of surgeries can now walk. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
A woman pushes a stroller, against the rising full moon, as she visits the Columbine memorial in Littleton, Colorado, April 19. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Will Beck, a survivor of the attack, cries on arrival at the Columbine memorial in Littleton, Colorado, April 19. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Craig Scott, brother of Rachel Scott who was killed in Columbine, listens at a ceremony in Littleton, Colorado, April 20. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
A man leans against the Columbine memorial in Littleton, Colorado, April 19. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Former Columbine principal Frank DeAngelis cries as he is introduced at a remembrance service at Waterstone Community Church in Littleton, Colorado, April 18. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Girls in Columbine T-shirts listen at a ceremony in Littleton, Colorado, April 20. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Visitors carry LED candles as they visit the Columbine memorial in Littleton, Colorado, April 19. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
A woman wearing a Class of 2000 blanket looks at the Columbine memorial with her child in Littleton, Colorado, April 19. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
Dawn Anna, mother of Lauren Townsend who was killed in Columbine, looks at her daughter's marker at the Columbine memorial in Littleton, Colorado, April 19. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
A visitor looks at the Columbine memorial in Littleton, Colorado, April 19. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
Visitors walk through the Columbine memorial in Littleton, Colorado, April 19. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, April 19, 2019
Columbine survivor Crystal Woodman-Miller speaks at a remembrance service at Waterstone Community Church in Littleton, Colorado, April 18. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Sean Graves, shot six times in the Columbine high school shooting (L), hugs Patrick Ireland, shot in the head in the shooting, at a ceremony to commemorate the attack in Littleton, Colorado, April 20. Graves was paralyzed from the neck down but after dozens of surgeries can now walk. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
The Queen City Pipe Band closes a ceremony to commemorate the attack in Littleton, Colorado, April 20. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
A woman looks at a line of crosses commemorating those killed in the Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, Colorado, April 20. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
