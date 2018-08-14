Edition:
Remembering the East Coast blackout

New York City skyline is seen at sunrise during a power outage August 15, 2003. The biggest North American power outage in history left huge swaths of the Northeast in sweltering darkness, with much of New York and its suburbs without electricity. More than 50 million people from Ohio to Ontario would lose power, at an estimated cost of almost $10 billion. REUTERS/Chip East

Stranded air passengers cope with delays at LaGuardia Airport in New York August 15, 2003. Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as some of the world's biggest airports struggled to restore service amid transportation chaos. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Several men help push a pickup truck into a gas station after it ran out of gas, August 15, 2003 in metro Detroit. With few gas stations open due to the blackout and long lines at gas stations, motorists were finding themselves stranded on the highways. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

People flock over the Brooklyn Bridge during a massive power outage in New York on August 14, 2003. In New York, the blackout stranded thousands of commuters, trapped subway riders underground and evoked fearful memories of the September 11 attacks. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A police officer stands in the middle of Times Square in New York during a massive power outage, August 14, 2003. The subways were not running and many residents had no water because their electric pumps were not working. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

People move around Times Square without the convenience of electricity during a massive power outage in New York on August 14, 2003. Coming just two years after Sept. 11, the blackout reignited fears of what a targeted attack could achieve if, as an official report eventually concluded, a few untrimmed tree branches in Ohio could do that much damage. REUTERS/Chip East

People line up at a hot dog cart on at Yonge Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/David Lucas

A woman sits stranded near a gas pump after the service station ran out of gas in Toronto, Canada, August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Andrew Wallace

Emergency lights illuminate the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York early on August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

The CN Tower is silhouetted against the setting sun as a blackout grips Toronto, Canada, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Andrew Wallace

A man who passed out after overheating is tended to by police next to Grand Central Terminal in New York on August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Chip East

People walk over the Brooklyn Bridge in lower Manhattan, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Stranded air passengers cope with delays at LaGuardia Airport in New York August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Pedestrians and traffic trying to leave New York City cross the Brooklyn Bridge, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Kids cool off in an open fire hydrant in Manhattan August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Customers wait in long lines up to an hour for gas in Oxford, Michigan August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A New York City subway station sits empty early August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

The sun rises over the New York City skyline during a power outage August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Chip East

Will Hay, from Manhattan, sits on pole in the middle of Times Square around 3 a.m. in the morning in New York, August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A homemade sign tells motorists to go around an electric powered streetcar, on Queen Street in Toronto, Canada, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/David Lucas

New York's lower Manhattan skyline was dark at dusk as the main roads to the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges were clogged with rush hour traffic, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

People wait in the darkened entrance of Grand Central Terminal hoping for train service to resume as others move around in New York, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Chip East

People flock over the Brooklyn Bridge during a massive power outage in New York, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People buy goods under candle and flashlight during the power outage in New York, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Chip East

People flock over the Brooklyn Bridge during a massive power outage in New York, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People lay stranded outside the Times Square Marriott around 3 a.m. in New York, August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Patrons sit outside of a cafe on Fifth Avenue in New York City, August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Traffic trying to leave New York City crawls up Lexington Avenue, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

A satellite image, taken August 14, 2003, shows the U.S. East Coast and parts of Canada approximately 20 hours before a widespread blackout on the evening of August 14, 2003 that left several major cities without power overnight. Chris Elvidge/U.S. Air Force/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite image, taken August 15, 2003, shows the U.S. East Coast and parts of Canada approximately 7 hours after a widespread blackout on August 14, 2003. Chris Elvidge/U.S. Air Force/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

