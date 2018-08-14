Remembering the East Coast blackout

New York City skyline is seen at sunrise during a power outage August 15, 2003. The biggest North American power outage in history left huge swaths of the Northeast in sweltering darkness, with much of New York and its suburbs without electricity....more

New York City skyline is seen at sunrise during a power outage August 15, 2003. The biggest North American power outage in history left huge swaths of the Northeast in sweltering darkness, with much of New York and its suburbs without electricity. More than 50 million people from Ohio to Ontario would lose power, at an estimated cost of almost $10 billion. REUTERS/Chip East

