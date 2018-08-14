Remembering the East Coast blackout
New York City skyline is seen at sunrise during a power outage August 15, 2003. The biggest North American power outage in history left huge swaths of the Northeast in sweltering darkness, with much of New York and its suburbs without electricity....more
Stranded air passengers cope with delays at LaGuardia Airport in New York August 15, 2003. Airlines canceled hundreds of flights as some of the world's biggest airports struggled to restore service amid transportation chaos. REUTERS/Shannon...more
Several men help push a pickup truck into a gas station after it ran out of gas, August 15, 2003 in metro Detroit. With few gas stations open due to the blackout and long lines at gas stations, motorists were finding themselves stranded on the...more
People flock over the Brooklyn Bridge during a massive power outage in New York on August 14, 2003. In New York, the blackout stranded thousands of commuters, trapped subway riders underground and evoked fearful memories of the September 11...more
A police officer stands in the middle of Times Square in New York during a massive power outage, August 14, 2003. The subways were not running and many residents had no water because their electric pumps were not working. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
People move around Times Square without the convenience of electricity during a massive power outage in New York on August 14, 2003. Coming just two years after Sept. 11, the blackout reignited fears of what a targeted attack could achieve if, as an...more
People line up at a hot dog cart on at Yonge Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/David Lucas
A woman sits stranded near a gas pump after the service station ran out of gas in Toronto, Canada, August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Andrew Wallace
Emergency lights illuminate the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York early on August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
The CN Tower is silhouetted against the setting sun as a blackout grips Toronto, Canada, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Andrew Wallace
A man who passed out after overheating is tended to by police next to Grand Central Terminal in New York on August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Chip East
People walk over the Brooklyn Bridge in lower Manhattan, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
Stranded air passengers cope with delays at LaGuardia Airport in New York August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pedestrians and traffic trying to leave New York City cross the Brooklyn Bridge, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Kids cool off in an open fire hydrant in Manhattan August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Customers wait in long lines up to an hour for gas in Oxford, Michigan August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A New York City subway station sits empty early August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
The sun rises over the New York City skyline during a power outage August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Chip East
Will Hay, from Manhattan, sits on pole in the middle of Times Square around 3 a.m. in the morning in New York, August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A homemade sign tells motorists to go around an electric powered streetcar, on Queen Street in Toronto, Canada, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/David Lucas
New York's lower Manhattan skyline was dark at dusk as the main roads to the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges were clogged with rush hour traffic, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
People wait in the darkened entrance of Grand Central Terminal hoping for train service to resume as others move around in New York, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Chip East
People flock over the Brooklyn Bridge during a massive power outage in New York, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People buy goods under candle and flashlight during the power outage in New York, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Chip East
People flock over the Brooklyn Bridge during a massive power outage in New York, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People lay stranded outside the Times Square Marriott around 3 a.m. in New York, August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Patrons sit outside of a cafe on Fifth Avenue in New York City, August 15, 2003. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Traffic trying to leave New York City crawls up Lexington Avenue, August 14, 2003. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
A satellite image, taken August 14, 2003, shows the U.S. East Coast and parts of Canada approximately 20 hours before a widespread blackout on the evening of August 14, 2003 that left several major cities without power overnight. Chris Elvidge/U.S....more
A satellite image, taken August 15, 2003, shows the U.S. East Coast and parts of Canada approximately 7 hours after a widespread blackout on August 14, 2003. Chris Elvidge/U.S. Air Force/NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Car hits pedestrians outside UK parliament
A man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians and cyclists before ramming it into barriers outside Britain's parliament in what appeared to be the second...
Trump's show of military strength
President Donald Trump watched an air assault demonstration at Fort Drum in upstate New York before signing a $716-billion defense policy bill that authorizes...
Yemen buries children killed by air strike
Thousands of mourners buried dozens of children killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, one of the deadliest attacks on civilians...
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Off-the-grid nightmare at New Mexico compound
Five adults face child abuse charges after authorities raided their ramshackle homestead in New Mexico and found the body of a young boy and 11 more children described by authorities as starving and ragged.
Deadly bridge collapse in Italy
A 50-meter-high section of a motorway bridge crashed down onto warehouses, train tracks and a riverbed in Genoa, killing at least 22 people.
Car hits pedestrians outside UK parliament
A man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians and cyclists before ramming it into barriers outside Britain's parliament in what appeared to be the second terrorism attack on the building in just under 18 months, police said.
A day at the state fair
Spending a summer day at the state fair, from New Jersey to Iowa.
North and South Korean workers hold soccer friendly
South Korean labor unions welcomed a North Korean delegation of workers for a friendly soccer match with their southern counterparts in Seoul.
Korean pop culture in L.A. spotlight
Tens of thousands of fans celebrate Korean pop, or K-pop, at the 7th annual KCON convention in Los Angeles.
Trump's show of military strength
President Donald Trump watched an air assault demonstration at Fort Drum in upstate New York before signing a $716-billion defense policy bill that authorizes military spending and includes watered-down controls on U.S. government contracts with China's ZTE and Huawei Technologies.
Yemen buries children killed by air strike
Thousands of mourners buried dozens of children killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the three-year-old war.
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of Lombok.