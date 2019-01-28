Remembering the Holocaust
A survivor is seen at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, as he attends ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland,...more
Candles are placed at a Holocaust Memorial to commemorate the final journey of prisoners held in the Stutthof concentration camp during the World War Two, near the town of Yantarny, Kaliningrad region, Russia January 27. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
People arrive to lay wreaths at the "death wall" at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims...more
A woman stands in front of a wall bearing the names of victims during the International Holocaust Memorial Day at Holocaust Memorial Centre in Budapest, Hungary January 27. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A man touches a gravestone commemorating the Jewish villages and towns whose communities were wiped out by the Nazis, inside "The Chamber of the Holocaust", a little-known memorial site for Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust, in Jerusalem's Mount...more
A survivor holds a poster at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, as he attends ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim,...more
A jacket the Nazis had Jewish prisoners make out of Torah parchments is seen on display at "The Chamber of the Holocaust", a little-known memorial site for Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust, in Jerusalem's Mount Zion January 23. REUTERS/Ronen...more
A survivor lays a flower at the "death wall" at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance...more
People take part in the annual 'march of life' to commemorate the final journey of prisoners held in the Stutthof concentration camp during the World War Two, near the town of Yantarny, Kaliningrad region, Russia January 27. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
Visitors walk past a wall covered with gravestones commemorating the Jewish villages and towns whose communities were wiped out by the Nazis, inside "The Chamber of the Holocaust", a little-known memorial site for Jewish victims of the Nazi...more
People take part in a vigil at Holocaust Memorial to commemorate the final journey of prisoners held in the Stutthof concentration camp during the World War Two, near the town of Yantarny, Kaliningrad region, Russia January 27. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar
A woman touches a wall bearing the names of victims during the International Holocaust Memorial Day at Holocaust Memorial Centre in Budapest, Hungary January 27. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Survivors lay wreaths at the "death wall" at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day,...more
A man visits "The Chamber of the Holocaust", a little-known memorial site for Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust, in Jerusalem's Mount Zion January 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Gravestones commemorating the Jewish villages and towns whose communities were wiped out by the Nazis, are seen on a wall inside "The Chamber of the Holocaust", a little-known memorial site for Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust, in Jerusalem's...more
Survivors are seen at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, as they attend ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim,...more
People arrive to lay wreaths at the "death wall" at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims...more
Next Slideshows
Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts
Police and firemen search for people missing after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.
Kamala Harris launches White House bid
Senator Kamala Harris launched her 2020 White House campaign with attacks on President Trump s policies at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, California, less...
MORE IN PICTURES
Countdown to Super Bowl LIII
The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams arrive in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performances.
Classic Super Bowl moments
Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.
Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts
Police and firemen search for people missing after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.
Kamala Harris launches White House bid
Senator Kamala Harris launched her 2020 White House campaign with attacks on President Trump s policies at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, California, less than a mile from the courthouse where the Democrat began her career as a prosecutor.
Trump ally Roger Stone arrested
Roger Stone, an ally of President Donald Trump for 40 years, was arrested on Friday on charges of lying to Congress about the release of stolen Democratic Party emails during the 2016 campaign.