Pictures | Mon Jan 28, 2019 | 12:55pm EST

Remembering the Holocaust

A survivor is seen at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, as he attends ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Candles are placed at a Holocaust Memorial to commemorate the final journey of prisoners held in the Stutthof concentration camp during the World War Two, near the town of Yantarny, Kaliningrad region, Russia January 27. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
People arrive to lay wreaths at the "death wall" at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
A woman stands in front of a wall bearing the names of victims during the International Holocaust Memorial Day at Holocaust Memorial Centre in Budapest, Hungary January 27. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
A man touches a gravestone commemorating the Jewish villages and towns whose communities were wiped out by the Nazis, inside "The Chamber of the Holocaust", a little-known memorial site for Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust, in Jerusalem's Mount Zion January 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
A survivor holds a poster at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, as he attends ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
A jacket the Nazis had Jewish prisoners make out of Torah parchments is seen on display at "The Chamber of the Holocaust", a little-known memorial site for Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust, in Jerusalem's Mount Zion January 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
A survivor lays a flower at the "death wall" at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
People take part in the annual 'march of life' to commemorate the final journey of prisoners held in the Stutthof concentration camp during the World War Two, near the town of Yantarny, Kaliningrad region, Russia January 27. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Visitors walk past a wall covered with gravestones commemorating the Jewish villages and towns whose communities were wiped out by the Nazis, inside "The Chamber of the Holocaust", a little-known memorial site for Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust, in Jerusalem's Mount Zion January 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
People take part in a vigil at Holocaust Memorial to commemorate the final journey of prisoners held in the Stutthof concentration camp during the World War Two, near the town of Yantarny, Kaliningrad region, Russia January 27. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
A woman touches a wall bearing the names of victims during the International Holocaust Memorial Day at Holocaust Memorial Centre in Budapest, Hungary January 27. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Survivors lay wreaths at the "death wall" at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
A man visits "The Chamber of the Holocaust", a little-known memorial site for Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust, in Jerusalem's Mount Zion January 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Gravestones commemorating the Jewish villages and towns whose communities were wiped out by the Nazis, are seen on a wall inside "The Chamber of the Holocaust", a little-known memorial site for Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust, in Jerusalem's Mount Zion January 23. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Survivors are seen at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, as they attend ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
People arrive to lay wreaths at the "death wall" at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
