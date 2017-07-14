Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 14, 2017 | 4:05pm EDT

Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack

White roses are placed on a chair along the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations of last year's July 14 fatal truck attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) reacts next to Nice's mayor Christian Estrosi, Prince Albert II of Monaco and former French presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A French flag with a tribute for a victim is seen on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Tourists stand by a structure on the eve of the commemorations. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
People look at the parade of French Navy soldiers as part of the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
People stick the names of the 86 victims to form a heart during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
People look at photos of victims on the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France take part in the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) greets singer Bono as he arrives to attend the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (C) who stands besides Francois Hollande (2ndL) at the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A man looks at memorials to victims on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi (R) awards the Legion of Honneur to Franck Terrier during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Waitresses of a bar on the Promenade des Anglais hang a poster on the eve of the anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Armed French soldiers patrol along the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Eighty-six tribute lights illuminate the night during a rehearsal on the eve of the anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
