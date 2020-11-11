Remembering the sacrifices of war
Toddler Alexander Johnson looks at a poppy placed at the Fulham War Memorial during Armistice Day remembrance commemorations in London, Britain, November 11, 2020. Alexander's father, not pictured, served as a captain in the Queen's Royal Lancers....more
Soldiers stand as they observe a two-minute silence as part of Armistice Day remembrance commemoration, at a coronavirus testing centre in Liverpool, Britain November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Poppies are seen projected onto the Sydney Opera House in observance of Remembrance Day, in Sydney, Australia, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A veteran on a wheelchair reacts during for an Armistice Day remembrance commemoration at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, in London, Britain November 11, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
Campbell Pino, 14 months old and from Manhattan, looks at an arrangement of U.S flags that was planted for Veterans Day in the Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Doc Spresser, of Frankford, Delaware, who served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970, looks up at "The Three Soldiers" statue while visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. flags are pictured on the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre to salute celebrities who have served in the military ahead of Veterans Day in Los Angeles, California, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Malta Heritage Trust historical reenactor, wearing a mask and Victorian-era Royal Malta Artillery uniform, reacts as a cannon is fired during the Armistice Day remembrance commemoration at the Saluting Battery overlooking Grand Harbour in Valletta,...more
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall leave after the service marking Armistice Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain November 11, 2020. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Los Angeles National Cemetery in honour of Remembrance Sunday, in Los Angeles, California, November 8, 2020. LEE MORGAN/Handout via REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph during the coronavirus pandemic on Whitehall in London, Britain November 8, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Charles and Prince William attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain November 8, 2020. Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain November 8, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, speaks on the Armed Forces Memorial during Armistice Day commemorations at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain November 11, 2020. Darren Staples/Pool via REUTERS
British Army veteran and member of Extinction Rebellion, Donald Bell, salutes while holding a wreath at the Cenotaph in London, Britain November 11, 2020. TheLightscaper via REUTERS
Belgium's King Philippe attends the Armistice Day ceremony marking the anniversary of the 102nd end of World War One in Brussels, Belgium November 11, 2020. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS
Veteran Simon Warner stands at the Fulham War Memorial during Armistice Day remembrance commemorations in London, Britain, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A veteran walks past after laying a wreath during a Remembrance Day Service at Martin Place in Sydney, Australia on November 11, 2020. Saeed Khan/Pool via REUTERS
Street Artist Nathan paints a mural in honour of Jack Watson, 96, and his crew members who served with the Royal Air Force (RAF) during WW2 on the Pathfinder Force, at derelict RAF Upwood base in Ramsey, Huntingdon ahead of Remembrance Day, Britain...more
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with partner Carrie Symonds speak with D-Day veteran John Aitchison, 96, during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain November 8, 2020. Chris Jackson/Pool via...more
Dignitaries gather to pay respect to service members who fought in the two World Wars and subsequent conflicts at the National Memorial Arboretum amid the coronavirus pandemic in Stafford, Britain November 8, 2020. Christopher Furlong/Pool via...more
A veteran stands with his head down in front of the Commando Memorial during the Remembrance Day, in Spean Bridge, Scotland, Britain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
The very reverend, Dean of Peterborough Chris Dalliston speaks at the altar during a socially distanced Remembrance Day service in Peterborough Cathedral, in Peterborough, Britain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A Chelsea Pensioner wears a protective face mask while attending a Remembrance Sunday service at Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, Britain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Chelsea pensioners watch a Remembrance Sunday service from their windows at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, Britain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Veterans stand in front of the Commando Memorial during the Remembrance Day, in Spean Bridge, Scotland, Britain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man holds poppy wreaths near the Heston War Memorial during the Remembrance Day, in London, Britain November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A veteran holds a British flag at the Peterborough War Memorial ahead of a remembrance service in Peterborough, Britain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A general view during a National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Britain November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
People and veterans stand at the Peterborough War Memorial ahead of a remembrance service in Peterborough, Britain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
The Field of Remembrance is pictured in Westminster Abbey dedicated to armed forces from Britain and Commonwealth countries who have died during conflict, London, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A mural depicting Captain Tom Moore is seen on Remembrance Day in Pontefract, Britain November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith
The Queen's Equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, places a bouquet of flowers at the grave of the Unknown Warrior on behalf of Queen Elizabeth (centre), during a ceremony in London's Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the...more
A poppy display is seen as part of remembrance commemorations in the Parish Church of St Peter & St Paul in Chatteris, Britain, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Next Slideshows
Thousands of Armenians demand prime minister quit over ceasefire
Thousands of Armenian demonstrators demand their prime minister resign over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan after six weeks of...
Storm Eta's deadly trail of devastation
Along the path of storm Eta, which has killed dozens in flooding and landslides across Central America and southern Mexico.
Denmark culls mink over coronavirus mutation fears
Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said they have signed a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after more than a month of bloodshed.
MORE IN PICTURES
Thousands of Armenians demand prime minister quit over ceasefire
Thousands of Armenian demonstrators demand their prime minister resign over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan after six weeks of fighting.
Storm Eta's deadly trail of devastation
Along the path of storm Eta, which has killed dozens in flooding and landslides across Central America and southern Mexico.
Denmark culls mink over coronavirus mutation fears
Denmark's plans to cull all 17 million mink in the country following the finding of a mutated coronavirus strain among them.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said they have signed a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after more than a month of bloodshed.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tropical Storm Eta drenches South Florida
Tropical Storm Eta unleashed torrential rain on South Florida after making landfall in the Keys, flooding roads and residential neighborhoods and knocking out power for thousands as it moved back over the Gulf of Mexico.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Spectacular fall colors around the world
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Inside Stacey Abrams' Democratic victory in 'New Georgia'
Years of get-out-the-vote efforts spearheaded by Stacey Abrams and a legal onslaught against voter suppression from community groups and activists are behind the Democratic shift, experts say.