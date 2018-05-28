Remembering the veterans
A soldier is seen after President Donald Trump attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Participants gather during a special Memorial Day Observance at the National World War II Memorial to pay tribute to the more than 400,000 servicemen and women who lost their lives during the war, in Washington.�REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
People are seen as President Donald Trump speaks at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Participants gather during a special Memorial Day Observance at the National World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
People put their hands over their hearts at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump, Joint Chiefs Chairman Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford and U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance in...more
A World War II veteran stands next to a wreath presented to him during a special Memorial Day Observance at the National World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Participants gather during a special Memorial Day Observance at the National World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Participants gather during a special Memorial Day Observance at the National World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
A soldier is seen before President Donald Trump attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Donald Trump attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
World War II veterans take part in a special Memorial Day Observance at the National World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Next Slideshows
Hawaii's relentless lava
Hawaii�s Kilauea volcano continues a once-in-a-century-scale eruption as molten rock bulldozes relentlessly through homes and backyards.
Rolling Thunder
Thousands of riders take part in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run, seeking to highlight U.S. armed forces members...
Ireland ends abortion ban
The once deeply Catholic nation voted two-to-one in a referendum to liberalize highly restrictive laws on abortion.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.
Memorial Day in the 'Cowboy Capital of the World'
Remembering those who fought with services, parades and a rodeo in Bandera, Texas billed as the "Cowboy Capital of the World."
Hawaii's relentless lava
Hawaii�s Kilauea volcano continues a once-in-a-century-scale eruption as molten rock bulldozes relentlessly through homes and backyards.
Rolling Thunder
Thousands of riders take part in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run, seeking to highlight U.S. armed forces members believed to be prisoners of war or missing in action.
Week in sports
Our top sports photos of the past week.
Ireland ends abortion ban
The once deeply Catholic nation voted two-to-one in a referendum to liberalize highly restrictive laws on abortion.
Real Madrid wins Champions League
A sensational overhead strike from Real Madrid substitute Gareth Bale and two calamitous errors by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius gave the Spanish side a third straight Champions League title with a 3-1 win.
London Comic Con
Scenes from the MCM London Comic Con, a convention to celebrate the culture of comic books and related art forms.
Animal E.R.
Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.