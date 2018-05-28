Edition:
Mon May 28, 2018

Remembering the veterans

A soldier is seen after President Donald Trump attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 28, 2018
President Donald Trump attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 28, 2018
Participants gather during a special Memorial Day Observance at the National World War II Memorial to pay tribute to the more than 400,000 servicemen and women who lost their lives during the war, in Washington.�REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Monday, May 28, 2018
People are seen as President Donald Trump speaks at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 28, 2018
Participants gather during a special Memorial Day Observance at the National World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Monday, May 28, 2018
People put their hands over their hearts at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 28, 2018
President Donald Trump, Joint Chiefs Chairman Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford and U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance in Arlington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 28, 2018
A World War II veteran stands next to a wreath presented to him during a special Memorial Day Observance at the National World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Monday, May 28, 2018
Participants gather during a special Memorial Day Observance at the National World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Monday, May 28, 2018
Participants gather during a special Memorial Day Observance at the National World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Monday, May 28, 2018
A soldier is seen before President Donald Trump attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 28, 2018
President Donald Trump attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 28, 2018
World War II veterans take part in a special Memorial Day Observance at the National World War II Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

Monday, May 28, 2018
