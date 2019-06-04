Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 4, 2019 | 12:35pm EDT

Remembering Tiananmen

Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
1 / 13
A member of the Worldwide Human Rights Movement poses in front of a mock tank on the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, June 4. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
2 / 13
Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
3 / 13
A tank, rented by a Chinese dissident group to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square, is parked on a street in Stockholm, Sweden June 4. REUTERS/Simon Johnson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
4 / 13
Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
5 / 13
People are seen before the start of a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
6 / 13
Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
7 / 13
A statue of the Goddess of Democracy is seen before the start of candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
8 / 13
People gather for a vigil marking the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
9 / 13
A woman takes part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
10 / 13
A banner in support of Tiananmen mothers is seen before the start of a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
11 / 13
A woman sits under an umbrella before the start of a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
12 / 13
Pro-democracy activists Richard Tsoi Yiu Cheong, Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho Chun-Yan pay tribute to those who died during a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
13 / 13
