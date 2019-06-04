Remembering Tiananmen
Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A member of the Worldwide Human Rights Movement poses in front of a mock tank on the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, June 4. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A tank, rented by a Chinese dissident group to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square, is parked on a street in Stockholm, Sweden June 4. REUTERS/Simon Johnson
People are seen before the start of a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A statue of the Goddess of Democracy is seen before the start of candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People gather for a vigil marking the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman takes part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A banner in support of Tiananmen mothers is seen before the start of a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman sits under an umbrella before the start of a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China June 4. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy activists Richard Tsoi Yiu Cheong, Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho Chun-Yan pay tribute to those who died during a candlelight vigil to mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989,...more
