Pictures | Fri Oct 19, 2018 | 1:55pm EDT

Renewed clashes on Israel-Gaza border

A disabled Palestinian tries to remove Israeli wire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Smoke can be seen next to the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A disabled Palestinian tries to remove Israeli wire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border fence during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A Palestinian demonstrator moves a burning tyre during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A masked Palestinian demonstrator gestures as others hold tires during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A boy holds a Palestinian during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border fence during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Balloons can be seen over the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators gesture during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators take cover next to Israeli wire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators gesture during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
An Israeli tank drives near the border on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
A Palestinian hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border fence during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2018
