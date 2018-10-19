Renewed clashes on Israel-Gaza border
A disabled Palestinian tries to remove Israeli wire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Smoke can be seen next to the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A disabled Palestinian tries to remove Israeli wire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border fence during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian demonstrator moves a burning tyre during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A masked Palestinian demonstrator gestures as others hold tires during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip....more
A boy holds a Palestinian during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border fence during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Balloons can be seen over the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian demonstrators gesture during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators take cover next to Israeli wire during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian demonstrators gesture during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli tank drives near the border on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A woman holds a Palestinian flag during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian hurls stones at Israeli troops during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border fence during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, in Gaza. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing from Mexico into the United States.
Canada legalizes recreational marijuana
Canada becomes the first industrialized nation to legalize recreational cannabis.
MORE IN PICTURES
'March of the Migrant' heads north
Several thousand migrants, including families and women carrying babies, have joined a caravan heading to the United States from Honduras.
'Baby Trump' balloon flies over Los Angeles
The "Baby Trump" balloon that first debuted in London this summer is sent aloft in Los Angeles.
Commuter train runs over crowd in India
A commuter train travelling at high speed struck a crowd of people seated on tracks in northern India on Friday.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing from Mexico into the United States.
Blanket of spider webs
Spiders spin webs that cover trees, shrubs and every other surface at the banks of Lake Vistonida in Greece.
Canada legalizes recreational marijuana
Canada becomes the first industrialized nation to legalize recreational cannabis.