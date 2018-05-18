Edition:
Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border

A female demonstrator wears a plastic bag to protect herself from tear gas as another gestures during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot as another takes cover during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A demonstrator shouts as he carries a burning tire during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A wounded demonstrator is evacuated during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A demonstrator runs during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A demonstrator looks on during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An Israeli soldier aims his weapon as Palestinian demonstrators run for cover during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A demonstrator reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A demonstrator gestures during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Female Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A demonstrator blows a trumpet during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators ride a horse-drawn cart during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A medic looks on during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators use slings during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Female Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

