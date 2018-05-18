Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border
A female demonstrator wears a plastic bag to protect herself from tear gas as another gestures during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 18, 2018....more
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a slingshot as another takes cover during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A demonstrator shouts as he carries a burning tire during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded demonstrator is evacuated during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A demonstrator runs during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A demonstrator looks on during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon as Palestinian demonstrators run for cover during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A demonstrator gestures during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Female Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A demonstrator blows a trumpet during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators ride a horse-drawn cart during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A medic looks on during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A demonstrator uses a slingshot to hurl stones during a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators use slings during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Female Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Countdown to the royal wedding
Scenes from Windsor on the eve of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano
Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.
MORE IN PICTURES
Countdown to the royal wedding
Scenes from Windsor on the eve of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano
Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.
Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season
The U.S. federal agency tasked with restoring electricity to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the Caribbean last year, is leaving the island while thousands still have no power heading into the next hurricane season.
amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala
Inside the amfAR gala, the biggest, starriest party at the Cannes Film Festival, where top celebrities help persuade the super-rich to part with their cash to raise money for AIDS research.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Wild food foraging
Botanist Hayden Stebbins leads a dozen wild food foragers in upstate New York, steering them clear of poisonings and arrests that have plagued others across the United States.