Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border
Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators remove the Israeli barbed wire during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A kite is set on fire by Palestinians to be thrown at the Israeli side during clashes at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A woman demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A wounded Palestinian falls on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian, who was wounded at the Israel-Gaza border, is carried into a hospital in Gaza City, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A demonstrator holds a Molotov cocktail during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A photojournalist runs during clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A demonstrator is treated after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators gesture during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman demonstrator is evacuated after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian demonstrators remove the Israeli barbed wire during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
