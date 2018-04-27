Edition:
Renewed protests on Gaza-Israel border

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A wounded demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators remove the Israeli barbed wire during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A kite is set on fire by Palestinians to be thrown at the Israeli side during clashes at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A woman demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A wounded Palestinian falls on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian, who was wounded at the Israel-Gaza border, is carried into a hospital in Gaza City, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A demonstrator holds a Molotov cocktail during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A photojournalist runs during clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A demonstrator is treated after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A wounded demonstrator is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators gesture during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A woman demonstrator is evacuated after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A demonstrator hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian demonstrators remove the Israeli barbed wire during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops at Palestinian demonstrators during clashes at the Israel-Gaza border, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

