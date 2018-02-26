Replacing the U.S.-Mexico wall
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Construction workers raise the 30-foot high bollard style wall, at the US-Mexico border to replace a section of the border wall near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
Mexican police watch as workers raise the 30-foot high bollard style wall on the US-Mexico border to replace a section of the border wall near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
A construction worker walks between parts of the 30-foot high bollard style wall, at the US-Mexico border that will replace a section of the border wall near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
A general view of the materials, to be used for the 30-foot high bollard style wall, at the US-Mexico border to replace a section of the border wall near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen through a hole in the fence from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen through a hole in the fence from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
