Pictures | Mon Feb 26, 2018 | 11:20am EST

Replacing the U.S.-Mexico wall

U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Construction workers raise the 30-foot high bollard style wall, at the US-Mexico border to replace a section of the border wall near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Construction workers raise the 30-foot high bollard style wall, at the US-Mexico border to replace a section of the border wall near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Construction workers raise the 30-foot high bollard style wall, at the US-Mexico border to replace a section of the border wall near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Mexican police watch as workers raise the 30-foot high bollard style wall on the US-Mexico border to replace a section of the border wall near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A construction worker walks between parts of the 30-foot high bollard style wall, at the US-Mexico border that will replace a section of the border wall near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
A general view of the materials, to be used for the 30-foot high bollard style wall, at the US-Mexico border to replace a section of the border wall near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Construction workers raise the 30-foot high bollard style wall, at the US-Mexico border to replace a section of the border wall near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Construction workers raise the 30-foot high bollard style wall, at the US-Mexico border to replace a section of the border wall near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen through a hole in the fence from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen through a hole in the fence from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
U.S. Customs and Border Protection replace a 2.25-mile section of US-Mexico border with new wall construction near Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
