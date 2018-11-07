Republican DeSantis elected Florida governor
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey react after appearing at his midterm election night party in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum concedes the Florida governor's race to Rep. Ron DeSantis as Gillum's wife R. Jai (R) wipes away tears and his running mate Chris King and King's wife Kristin look on at...more
Supporters of Andrew Gillum react as they listen to him concede the race to Ron DeSantis at Gillum's midterm election night rally in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters for Ron DeSantis celebrate during his midterm election night party in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Andrew Gillum marks his midterm election ballot as his daughter Caroline and son Jackson, both age 4, watch in Tallahassee. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Ron DeSantis, carrying his daughter Madison, and his wife Casey DeSantis with their son Mason stand in line to vote in the midterm election at a polling place in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters for Ron DeSantis celebrate during his midterm election night party in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Andrew Gillum holds his son Davis, age 16 months, as he greets well-wishers outside his polling place after voting during midterm elections in Tallahassee. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Ron DeSantis takes some photos with supporters at his midterm election night party in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Andrew Gillum concedes the race to Ron DeSantis as Gillum's running mate Chris King (L), King's wife Kristin (C) and Gillum's wife R. Jai (R) watch at his side during his midterm election night rally in Tallahassee. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Supporters of Ron DeSantis pose during his midterm election night party in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Bryan Goff, a polling place deputy, greets a voter as she enters precinct number 3401 located at the Taoist Tai Chi Society to cast her midterm election ballot in Tallahassee. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Ron DeSantis, along with wife Casey, speaks at his midterm election night party in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Andrew Gillum, right, walks to the ballot scanner with after voting as children Caroline, left, and Jackson, both age 4 and wife R. Jai follow at their polling place during midterm elections in Tallahassee. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
