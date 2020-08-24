Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 24, 2020 | 3:19pm EDT

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as Vice President Mike Pence waves, following the president's address on the first day of the Republican National Convention after delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential nominee for reelection, in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as Vice President Mike Pence waves, following the president's address on the first day of the Republican National Convention after delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential nominee for...more

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as Vice President Mike Pence waves, following the president's address on the first day of the Republican National Convention after delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential nominee for reelection, in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
1 / 29
A crowd mingles at the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s speech to delegates in the Charlotte Convention Center's Richardson Ballroom, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS

A crowd mingles at the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s speech to delegates in the Charlotte Convention Center's Richardson Ballroom, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A crowd mingles at the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s speech to delegates in the Charlotte Convention Center's Richardson Ballroom, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 29
Policemen use pepper spray on demonstrators during a scuffle at a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, August 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Policemen use pepper spray on demonstrators during a scuffle at a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, August 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Policemen use pepper spray on demonstrators during a scuffle at a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, August 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
3 / 29
A delegate reacts next to President Donald Trump as he departs after addressing the first day of the convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A delegate reacts next to President Donald Trump as he departs after addressing the first day of the convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A delegate reacts next to President Donald Trump as he departs after addressing the first day of the convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
4 / 29
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump listen to President Donald Trump speak, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump listen to President Donald Trump speak, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump listen to President Donald Trump speak, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 29
Republican delegates cheer President Donald Trump, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Republican delegates cheer President Donald Trump, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Republican delegates cheer President Donald Trump, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 29
President Donald Trump addresses the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump addresses the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
President Donald Trump addresses the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 29
Delegates attend the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Delegates attend the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Delegates attend the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
8 / 29
Vice President Mike Pence speaks, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS

Vice President Mike Pence speaks, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence speaks, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
9 / 29
Demonstrators stand-off with a small group of police officers as they march during a protest in Charlotte, August 22,. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Demonstrators stand-off with a small group of police officers as they march during a protest in Charlotte, August 22,. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Demonstrators stand-off with a small group of police officers as they march during a protest in Charlotte, August 22,. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
10 / 29
Delegates gesture as they attend the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Delegates gesture as they attend the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Delegates gesture as they attend the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 29
A delegate on the convention floor, wearing a protective face mask that is inscribed with Chinese writing, listens to President Donald Trump speak, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A delegate on the convention floor, wearing a protective face mask that is inscribed with Chinese writing, listens to President Donald Trump speak, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A delegate on the convention floor, wearing a protective face mask that is inscribed with Chinese writing, listens to President Donald Trump speak, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 29
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a television monitor addressing the first day of the Republican National Convention after the delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential nominee, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a television monitor addressing the first day of the Republican National Convention after the delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential nominee, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a television monitor addressing the first day of the Republican National Convention after the delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential nominee, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 29
Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, hands the gavel to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., before he speaks, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS

Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, hands the gavel to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., before he speaks, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, hands the gavel to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., before he speaks, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 29
The Charlotte Convention Center is set for delegates to gather for the roll call vote, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS

The Charlotte Convention Center is set for delegates to gather for the roll call vote, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
The Charlotte Convention Center is set for delegates to gather for the roll call vote, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS
Close
15 / 29
A delegate arrives for the first day, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS

A delegate arrives for the first day, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A delegate arrives for the first day, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
16 / 29
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest in downtown Charlotte, August 22. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest in downtown Charlotte, August 22. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest in downtown Charlotte, August 22. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
17 / 29
A delegate is seen at the Charlotte Convention Center before the roll call vote to renominate Trump, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS

A delegate is seen at the Charlotte Convention Center before the roll call vote to renominate Trump, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A delegate is seen at the Charlotte Convention Center before the roll call vote to renominate Trump, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS
Close
18 / 29
Demonstrators are seen reflected in the mirrors of the Charlotte's Firebird Statue as they take part in a protest in downtown Charlotte, August 22. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Demonstrators are seen reflected in the mirrors of the Charlotte's Firebird Statue as they take part in a protest in downtown Charlotte, August 22. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2020
Demonstrators are seen reflected in the mirrors of the Charlotte's Firebird Statue as they take part in a protest in downtown Charlotte, August 22. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
19 / 29
The room is set for the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS

The room is set for the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
The room is set for the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
20 / 29
The Charlotte Convention Center is set for delegates to gather for the roll call vote to renominate Donald Trump, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS

The Charlotte Convention Center is set for delegates to gather for the roll call vote to renominate Donald Trump, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
The Charlotte Convention Center is set for delegates to gather for the roll call vote to renominate Donald Trump, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS
Close
21 / 29
A delegate is seen before the start of the first day, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS

A delegate is seen before the start of the first day, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A delegate is seen before the start of the first day, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
22 / 29
The Charlotte Convention Center is set for delegates to gather for the roll call vote, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS

The Charlotte Convention Center is set for delegates to gather for the roll call vote, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
The Charlotte Convention Center is set for delegates to gather for the roll call vote, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS
Close
23 / 29
President Donald Trump is seen on a television monitor addressing the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump is seen on a television monitor addressing the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
President Donald Trump is seen on a television monitor addressing the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
24 / 29
A delegate reacts during the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A delegate reacts during the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A delegate reacts during the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
25 / 29
A person holding a "Team Joe" placard is seen outside the venue of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, August 24. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A person holding a "Team Joe" placard is seen outside the venue of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, August 24. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A person holding a "Team Joe" placard is seen outside the venue of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, August 24. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
26 / 29
Mary Millben sings the National Anthem at the opening of the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS

Mary Millben sings the National Anthem at the opening of the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Mary Millben sings the National Anthem at the opening of the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
27 / 29
Workers install a new fence outside the venue of the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Workers install a new fence outside the venue of the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Workers install a new fence outside the venue of the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
28 / 29
An social distancing sign stands outside the Charlotte Convention Center’s Richardson Ballroom, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS

An social distancing sign stands outside the Charlotte Convention Center’s Richardson Ballroom, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
An social distancing sign stands outside the Charlotte Convention Center’s Richardson Ballroom, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Next Slideshows

Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Tropical Storm Laura strikes the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.

12:22pm EDT
Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention

Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention

Protests opposing U.S. President Donald Trump took to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, for a third straight night ahead of this week's Republican...

10:19am EDT
Lightning-sparked fires rage across California

Lightning-sparked fires rage across California

Two dozen major fires, which were ignited by lightning from dry thunderstorms across Northern and Central California over the past week, have killed at least...

10:11am EDT
White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were...

12:54am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes between rival groups of demonstrators in Portland

Clashes between rival groups of demonstrators in Portland

Portland police said they arrested 14 people following violent clashes between rival groups of demonstrators that roiled the city s downtown area on the weekend.

Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Tropical Storm Laura strikes the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.

Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention

Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention

Protests opposing U.S. President Donald Trump took to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, for a third straight night ahead of this week's Republican National Convention, where Trump will be nominated for a second term.

Lightning-sparked fires rage across California

Lightning-sparked fires rage across California

Two dozen major fires, which were ignited by lightning from dry thunderstorms across Northern and Central California over the past week, have killed at least six people and destroyed some 700 homes and other structures.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

America roiled by protests over racial injustice

America roiled by protests over racial injustice

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May has spawned months of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.

Sunny fields of sunflowers

Sunny fields of sunflowers

Cheerful views of towering golden blooms around the world.

'The Lionesses': Kenya's elite all-female ranger unit

'The Lionesses': Kenya's elite all-female ranger unit

The elite all-female ranger unit patrols a conservation area near Kenya's Amboseli National Park. The recruits are drawn from the Maasai community who live around the park.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast