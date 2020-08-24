Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as Vice President Mike Pence waves, following the president's address on the first day of the Republican National Convention after delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential nominee for...more
A crowd mingles at the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s speech to delegates in the Charlotte Convention Center's Richardson Ballroom, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS
Policemen use pepper spray on demonstrators during a scuffle at a protest near the Charlotte Convention Center, August 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A delegate reacts next to President Donald Trump as he departs after addressing the first day of the convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump listen to President Donald Trump speak, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican delegates cheer President Donald Trump, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump addresses the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Delegates attend the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Vice President Mike Pence speaks, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS
Demonstrators stand-off with a small group of police officers as they march during a protest in Charlotte, August 22,. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Delegates gesture as they attend the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A delegate on the convention floor, wearing a protective face mask that is inscribed with Chinese writing, listens to President Donald Trump speak, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a television monitor addressing the first day of the Republican National Convention after the delegates voted to confirm him as the Republican 2020 presidential nominee, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, hands the gavel to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., before he speaks, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS
The Charlotte Convention Center is set for delegates to gather for the roll call vote, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS
A delegate arrives for the first day, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS
Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest in downtown Charlotte, August 22. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A delegate is seen at the Charlotte Convention Center before the roll call vote to renominate Trump, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS
Demonstrators are seen reflected in the mirrors of the Charlotte's Firebird Statue as they take part in a protest in downtown Charlotte, August 22. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The room is set for the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS
The Charlotte Convention Center is set for delegates to gather for the roll call vote to renominate Donald Trump, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS
A delegate is seen before the start of the first day, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS
The Charlotte Convention Center is set for delegates to gather for the roll call vote, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump is seen on a television monitor addressing the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A delegate reacts during the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A person holding a "Team Joe" placard is seen outside the venue of the Republican National Convention, in Charlotte, August 24. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mary Millben sings the National Anthem at the opening of the first day of the Republican National Convention, August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool via REUTERS
Workers install a new fence outside the venue of the Republican National Convention, August 24. REUTERS/Chris Keane
An social distancing sign stands outside the Charlotte Convention Center’s Richardson Ballroom, August 24. Travis Dove/Pool via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean
Tropical Storm Laura strikes the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.
Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention
Protests opposing U.S. President Donald Trump took to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, for a third straight night ahead of this week's Republican...
Lightning-sparked fires rage across California
Two dozen major fires, which were ignited by lightning from dry thunderstorms across Northern and Central California over the past week, have killed at least...
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were...
MORE IN PICTURES
Clashes between rival groups of demonstrators in Portland
Portland police said they arrested 14 people following violent clashes between rival groups of demonstrators that roiled the city s downtown area on the weekend.
Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean
Tropical Storm Laura strikes the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.
Protesters and police clash ahead of Republican National Convention
Protests opposing U.S. President Donald Trump took to the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, for a third straight night ahead of this week's Republican National Convention, where Trump will be nominated for a second term.
Lightning-sparked fires rage across California
Two dozen major fires, which were ignited by lightning from dry thunderstorms across Northern and Central California over the past week, have killed at least six people and destroyed some 700 homes and other structures.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
America roiled by protests over racial injustice
The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May has spawned months of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.
Sunny fields of sunflowers
Cheerful views of towering golden blooms around the world.
'The Lionesses': Kenya's elite all-female ranger unit
The elite all-female ranger unit patrols a conservation area near Kenya's Amboseli National Park. The recruits are drawn from the Maasai community who live around the park.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.