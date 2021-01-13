Edition:
Wed Jan 13, 2021

Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment

After spending four years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have said they will vote to impeach him on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress. Here are some of the Republicans who said they will vote for impeachment when the House of Representatives takes the move up today: REUTERS/Photo credit: Carlos Barria

LIZ CHENEY: The No. 3 House Republican, Cheney was the most senior member of her party to vote against efforts to challenge the Jan. 6 Electoral College results confirming Trump's loss. The daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney is a rising star in the party. REUTERS/Photo: Mark Makela

ADAM KINZINGER: A frequent Trump critic, Kinzinger said Trump broke his oath of office by inciting his supporters to insurrection and used his position to attack the legislative branch of government. REUTERS/Photo: Kevin Dietsch

JOHN KATKO: Katko was the first member of the House Republican caucus to say he would vote for impeachment. REUTERS/Photo: Chip Somodevilla

FRED UPTON: Upton in November said Trump had shown no proof of his claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud. REUTERS/Photo: Anna Moneymaker

JAIME HERRERA BEUTLER: Herrera Beutler is a moderate from the state of Washington. "The president's offenses, in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have," she said in a statement. REUTERS/Photo: Al Drago

