Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment
After spending four years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have said they will vote to impeach him on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress. Here...more
LIZ CHENEY: The No. 3 House Republican, Cheney was the most senior member of her party to vote against efforts to challenge the Jan. 6 Electoral College results confirming Trump's loss. The daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney is...more
ADAM KINZINGER: A frequent Trump critic, Kinzinger said Trump broke his oath of office by inciting his supporters to insurrection and used his position to attack the legislative branch of government. REUTERS/Photo: Kevin Dietsch
JOHN KATKO: Katko was the first member of the House Republican caucus to say he would vote for impeachment. REUTERS/Photo: Chip Somodevilla
FRED UPTON: Upton in November said Trump had shown no proof of his claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud. REUTERS/Photo: Anna Moneymaker
JAIME HERRERA BEUTLER: Herrera Beutler is a moderate from the state of Washington. "The president's offenses, in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have," she said in a statement. ...more
Next Slideshows
Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall
President Trump emerges from seclusion for the first time since the U.S. Capitol was ransacked to visit the border wall in Alamo, Texas.
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an...
Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol
Crews installed 7 foot fencing around the Capitol after Trump supporters ransacked legislators' offices, stole computers and documents, and left threatening...
Dakar Rally 2021
The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol
Scenes from the Capitol hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.
Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall
President Trump emerges from seclusion for the first time since the U.S. Capitol was ransacked to visit the border wall in Alamo, Texas.
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.
Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol
Crews installed 7 foot fencing around the Capitol after Trump supporters ransacked legislators' offices, stole computers and documents, and left threatening messages as they roamed the building for hours in a rampage that left five people dead.
Dakar Rally 2021
The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.
Indonesian plane crashes into Java Sea
Divers scoured the sea bed retrieving human remains, personal possessions and pieces of plane wreckage after the Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board plunged into the Java Sea.
Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol
Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress, forcing lawmakers who were certifying Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's election victory into hiding in a harrowing assault on the heart of American democracy that left five dead.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
Hundreds of migrants without shelter exposed to freezing Bosnia winter
Nearly 3,000 migrants are stranded in northern Bosnia without shelter, the International Organization for Migration said, and some are suffering from respiratory problems and other complications as night-time temperatures plunge.