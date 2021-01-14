Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment
After the Republican party spent years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, 10 Republican lawmakers voted to impeach him Wednesday on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress. The following are...more
LIZ CHENEY: The No. 3 House Republican, Cheney was the most senior member of her party to vote against efforts to challenge the Electoral College results confirming Trump's loss. The daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney is a...more
ANTHONY GONZALEZ: Gonzalez is an Ohio Republican. "When I consider the full scope of events leading up to January 6th including the President's lack of response as the United States Capitol was under attack, I am compelled to support impeachment," he...more
PETER MEIJER: Meijer (not pictured), a new member of Congress from Grand Rapids, Michigan, said he was voting for impeachment with a "heavy heart." "The President betrayed his oath of office by seeking to undermine our constitutional process, and he...more
DAN NEWHOUSE: Newhouse (not pictured), from Washington state, announced his intention to vote to impeach on the House floor during Wednesday's debate, drawing applause from the roughly two dozen Democrats on the floor. REUTERS/Leah Millis
ADAM KINZINGER: A frequent Trump critic, Kinzinger, from Illinois, said Trump broke his oath of office by inciting his supporters to insurrection and used his position to attack the legislative branch of government. REUTERS/Photo: Kevin Dietsch
JOHN KATKO: Katko, from New York, was the first member of the House Republican caucus to say he would vote for impeachment, on Tuesday. "To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the...more
FRED UPTON: Upton, from Michigan, in November said Trump had shown no proof of his claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
JAIME HERRERA BEUTLER: Herrera Beutler is a moderate from Washington state. "The president's offenses, in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have," she said in a statement. REUTERS/Photo:...more
TOM RICE: Rice is from a South Carolina district where Trump has heavy support. "I have backed this President through thick and thin for four years. I campaigned for him and voted for him twice. But, this utter failure is inexcusable," he wrote on...more
DAVID VALADAO: Valadao (not pictured) in November reclaimed his former California seat from the Democrats. "Based on the facts before me, I have to go with my gut and vote my conscience," he said in a statement. "It's time to put country over...more
