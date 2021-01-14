Republicans who voted for Trump impeachment

JOHN KATKO: Katko, from New York, was the first member of the House Republican caucus to say he would vote for impeachment, on Tuesday. "To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the...more

JOHN KATKO: Katko, from New York, was the first member of the House Republican caucus to say he would vote for impeachment, on Tuesday. "To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequence is a direct threat to the future of our democracy," he said. REUTERS/Photo: Chip Somodevilla

