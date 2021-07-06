Rescue boat with hundreds of migrants on board asks EU for port

Migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking after being rescued during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. A charity group asked the European Union to find a port where it can dock to disembark hundreds of migrants it has...more

Migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking after being rescued during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. A charity group asked the European Union to find a port where it can dock to disembark hundreds of migrants it has rescued in the central Mediterranean over recent days. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee/via REUTERS

Close