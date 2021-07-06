Edition:
Rescue boat with hundreds of migrants on board asks EU for port

Migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking after being rescued during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. A charity group asked the European Union to find a port where it can dock to disembark hundreds of migrants it has rescued in the central Mediterranean over recent days. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee/via REUTERS

Migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking after being rescued during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. A charity group asked the European Union to find a port where it can dock to disembark hundreds of migrants it has rescued in the central Mediterranean over recent days. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee/via REUTERS
Migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee/via REUTERS

Migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee/via REUTERS
Migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee

Migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee
Migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking after being rescued during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee

Migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking after being rescued during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee
Migrants are rescued during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee

Migrants are rescued during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee
Search and rescue (SAR) team members of the Ocean Viking aid migrants during an SAR operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee

Search and rescue (SAR) team members of the Ocean Viking aid migrants during an SAR operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee
Migrants wait to be rescued by the Ocean Viking during a search and rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee

Migrants wait to be rescued by the Ocean Viking during a search and rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee
Migrants wait to be rescued by the Ocean Viking during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee

Migrants wait to be rescued by the Ocean Viking during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee
A search and rescue (SAR) team member of the Ocean Viking aids a migrant during an operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee

A search and rescue (SAR) team member of the Ocean Viking aids a migrant during an operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee
