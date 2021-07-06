Rescue boat with hundreds of migrants on board asks EU for port
Migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking after being rescued during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. A charity group asked the European Union to find a port where it can dock to disembark hundreds of migrants it has...more
Migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee/via REUTERS
Migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee
Migrants rest aboard the Ocean Viking after being rescued during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee
Migrants are rescued during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee
Search and rescue (SAR) team members of the Ocean Viking aid migrants during an SAR operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee
Migrants wait to be rescued by the Ocean Viking during a search and rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee
Migrants wait to be rescued by the Ocean Viking during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 5. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee
A search and rescue (SAR) team member of the Ocean Viking aids a migrant during an operation in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4. Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee
Next Slideshows
Rescuers search for missing after Japan landslides
Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of those still missing after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city...
Bagram Air Base bustles as Afghans move in
Bagram Air Base, hub of U.S. forces in Afghanistan for 20 years until they withdrew last week, buzzed again with activity as Afghan forces settled into the vast...
America celebrates the Fourth of July
Americans marked their nation's 245th birthday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year.
Tropical Storm Elsa sweeps through Caribbean
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba and is on track to Florida, after causing at least three deaths and wreaking havoc in parts of Barbados, St. Lucia,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Cannes Film Festival
Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
Elsa threatens rescue effort in Florida
Rescue workers search for survivors in Surfside while bracing for a tropical storm that could hamper their efforts.
Rescuers search for missing after Japan landslides
Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of those still missing after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city of Atami.
Bagram Air Base bustles as Afghans move in
Bagram Air Base, hub of U.S. forces in Afghanistan for 20 years until they withdrew last week, buzzed again with activity as Afghan forces settled into the vast premises, complete with its runways, barracks, control towers and hospital.
Dior haute couture on show in Paris
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri unveils her haute couture collection for Dior in Paris, France.
America celebrates the Fourth of July
Americans marked their nation's 245th birthday after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year.
Tropical Storm Elsa sweeps through Caribbean
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba and is on track to Florida, after causing at least three deaths and wreaking havoc in parts of Barbados, St. Lucia, Haiti, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
Architects of Chile's new constitution gather amid street protests
The swearing in of the architects of Chile's new constitution got off to an inauspicious start after protests outside and inside the venue, and clashes with police forced a delay to the event.
Collapsed Florida condo demolished ahead of storm
The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where dozens of people are confirmed dead was demolished ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.