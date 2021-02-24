Rescued Australian sheep freed from wool weighing 78 pounds
Baarack the sheep is seen before his thick wool was shorn in Lancefield, Victoria, Australia February 5, 2021. Volunteers at Edgar's Mission, a sanctuary for rescued farm animals in Lancefield, Australia, said they rescued the wayward sheep in a...more
The sanctuary workers said they sheared 78 pounds (35.4 kilos) of wool from the creature, estimating it was years worth of growth. Edgar's Mission Inc/Handout via REUTERS
Baarack is seen before his thick wool was shorn. "And although a few shearing nicks now mark his thin body, along with an ulcer, the legacy of his once wool-blind state, all of which will heal, Baarack can now see the world more clearly," they...more
Baarack is pictured after his thick wool was shorn. Edgar's Mission Inc/Handout via REUTERS
Baarack is seen before his thick wool was shorn. Edgar's Mission Inc/Handout via REUTERS
Baarack is seen before his thick wool was shorn. Edgar's Mission Inc/Handout via REUTERS
Baarack is pictured after his thick wool was shorn. Edgar's Mission Inc/Handout via REUTERS
Baarack is seen before his thick wool was shorn. Edgar's Mission Inc/Handout via REUTERS
Baarack is pictured after his thick wool was shorn. Edgar's Mission Inc/Handout via REUTERS
