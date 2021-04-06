Edition:
Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia

An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6. Rescuers are searching for missing residents in the remote islands of southeast Indonesia, as reinforcements arrive to help in the aftermath of a deadly tropical cyclone. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

A damaged car is pictured following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

People sit near a damaged truck following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.  Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

Rescue personnel carry the dead following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

A woman cries over her relative who was found dead in after heavy rain brought flash floods in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021.  Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

An aerial view shows a damaged house following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

A man cries over his relative who was found dead following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

Men sit on a damaged car following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

An aerial picture shows damaged houses affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

People clean their houses from mud following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

A pregnant woman is evacuated in an area affected by flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

People walk through the mud following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

A damaged truck is seen at an area affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 4, 2021. Antara Foto/Handout/Dok BPBD Flores Timur

An aerial picture shows damaged roads affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

Workers carry a pole in an area affected by flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

An aerial picture shows damaged roads affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

An aerial picture shows damaged houses affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

An aerial picture shows damaged houses affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

An aerial picture shows damaged houses affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

Indonesia rescue agency search for a body at an area affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 5, 2021. Basarnas/via REUTERS

Damaged houses are seen at an area affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 4, 2021. Antara Foto/Dok BPBD Flores Timur

An aerial picture shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

