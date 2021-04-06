Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia

An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6. Rescuers are searching for missing residents in the remote islands of southeast Indonesia, as...more

Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra

