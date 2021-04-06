Rescuers hunt for survivors after deadly cyclone slams Indonesia
An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6. Rescuers are searching for missing residents in the remote islands of southeast Indonesia, as...more
A damaged car is pictured following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
People sit near a damaged truck following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
Rescue personnel carry the dead following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
A woman cries over her relative who was found dead in after heavy rain brought flash floods in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
An aerial view shows a damaged house following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
A man cries over his relative who was found dead following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
Men sit on a damaged car following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
An aerial picture shows damaged houses affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
People clean their houses from mud following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
A pregnant woman is evacuated in an area affected by flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
An aerial view shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
People walk through the mud following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
A damaged truck is seen at an area affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 4, 2021. Antara Foto/Handout/Dok BPBD Flores Timur
An aerial picture shows damaged roads affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
Workers carry a pole in an area affected by flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
An aerial picture shows damaged roads affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
An aerial picture shows damaged houses affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
An aerial picture shows damaged houses affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
An aerial picture shows damaged houses affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
Indonesia rescue agency search for a body at an area affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 5, 2021. Basarnas/via REUTERS
Damaged houses are seen at an area affected by flash floods after heavy rains in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 4, 2021. Antara Foto/Dok BPBD Flores Timur
An aerial picture shows damaged houses following flash floods triggered by a tropical cyclone in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6, 2021. Antara Foto/Aditya Pradana Putra
