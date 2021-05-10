Rescuers save small whale stranded in the Thames
Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames in London, Britain, May 9. Rescuers worked into the night on Sunday to free the stranded small whale. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn
The team of rescuers arrived at the scene near a lock in Richmond shortly after the whale, believed to be a minke, was first noticed on Sunday evening, media reports said. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn
Rescue personnel work to save a small whale stranded in the River Thames in London. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS
The small whale is seen stranded in the River Thames. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS
Rescue personnel work to save a small whale stranded in the River Thames. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS
Rescue personnel work to save a small whale stranded in the River Thames. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS
Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames. @dkfitldn/via REUTERS
A small crowd of people gathered to watch as the team worked to remove the whale from the lock, hosing the animal down, and then putting a large yellow float around it. @dkfitldn/via REUTERS
The minke whale, a species commonly found in the North Atlantic Ocean, will be assessed by a vet to ensure it is healthy enough to be released, according to the BBC. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS
A boat of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) looks for a minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete in the River Thames. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A small whale is seen stranded in the River Thames in London. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Afghan blast targeting schoolgirls kills at least 68
Explosions caused by a car bomb and mortars outside a school in Kabul killed at least 68 people and wounded 165, mostly female students going home after...
Clashes and prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim holy night
Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the...
Russia celebrates Victory Day
Scenes from the annual parades commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque
A long-running legal case, in which several Palestinian families face eviction from homes on land claimed by settlers, is at the heart of the confrontations...
MORE IN PICTURES
Afghan blast targeting schoolgirls kills at least 68
Explosions caused by a car bomb and mortars outside a school in Kabul killed at least 68 people and wounded 165, mostly female students going home after finishing their studies.
Clashes and prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim holy night
Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.
Russia celebrates Victory Day
Scenes from the annual parades commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque
A long-running legal case, in which several Palestinian families face eviction from homes on land claimed by settlers, is at the heart of the confrontations during the Muslim holy month.
Anti-president Somali soldiers begin returning to barracks
Hundreds of Somali forces who back the opposition began returning to their barracks on Friday after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president, a spokesman for the troops said.
Deadly anti-government protests grip Colombia
Protests originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform have become a broad cry for action against poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems.
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night
Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in 20 years.
French stunt school trains 'badass' women for film industry
A growing number of women are learning how to jump out of helicopters, leap from buildings and brawl at stunt double school at the Campus Univers Cascade in France.
First women graduate as U.S. Marines from San Diego recruit depot
Members of Lima Company survive a grueling training to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100-year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot San Diego.