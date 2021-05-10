Edition:
Rescuers save small whale stranded in the Thames

Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames in London, Britain, May 9. Rescuers worked into the night on Sunday to free the stranded small whale. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
The team of rescuers arrived at the scene near a lock in Richmond shortly after the whale, believed to be a minke, was first noticed on Sunday evening, media reports said. DAVID KORSAKS @dkfitldn

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Rescue personnel work to save a small whale stranded in the River Thames in London. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
The small whale is seen stranded in the River Thames. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Rescue personnel work to save a small whale stranded in the River Thames. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Rescue personnel work to save a small whale stranded in the River Thames. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Rescue attempts are made as a small whale stranded in the River Thames. @dkfitldn/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
A small crowd of people gathered to watch as the team worked to remove the whale from the lock, hosing the animal down, and then putting a large yellow float around it. @dkfitldn/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
The minke whale, a species commonly found in the North Atlantic Ocean, will be assessed by a vet to ensure it is healthy enough to be released, according to the BBC. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
A boat of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) looks for a minke whale calf that had been found injured and beached on concrete in the River Thames. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, May 10, 2021
A small whale is seen stranded in the River Thames in London. @RICHARDFRANK/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
