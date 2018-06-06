Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 6, 2018 | 5:55pm EDT

Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano

Soldiers search for remains at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at El Rodeo in Escuintla, Guatemala June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Soldiers search for remains at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at El Rodeo in Escuintla, Guatemala June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Soldiers search for remains at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at El Rodeo in Escuintla, Guatemala June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
1 / 22
Workers remove ashes from a road at San Miguel los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Workers remove ashes from a road at San Miguel los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Workers remove ashes from a road at San Miguel los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
2 / 22
A soldier inspects an area at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A soldier inspects an area at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A soldier inspects an area at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
3 / 22
Firefighters dig to remove skeleton remains buried at a house during a search at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Firefighters dig to remove skeleton remains buried at a house during a search at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Firefighters dig to remove skeleton remains buried at a house during a search at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
4 / 22
A soldier carries a cat rescued from a house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A soldier carries a cat rescued from a house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A soldier carries a cat rescued from a house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
5 / 22
A man has his face washed by a rescue worker at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A man has his face washed by a rescue worker at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A man has his face washed by a rescue worker at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
6 / 22
Firefighters carry skeleton remains found buried at a house at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Firefighters carry skeleton remains found buried at a house at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Firefighters carry skeleton remains found buried at a house at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
7 / 22
Residents that give food to rescue workers are seen beside a police cordon at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Residents that give food to rescue workers are seen beside a police cordon at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Residents that give food to rescue workers are seen beside a police cordon at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
8 / 22
Police officers observe a resident checking his house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Police officers observe a resident checking his house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Police officers observe a resident checking his house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
9 / 22
Firefighters carry the skeleton remains found buried at a house during a search at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Firefighters carry the skeleton remains found buried at a house during a search at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Firefighters carry the skeleton remains found buried at a house during a search at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
10 / 22
A soldier stands next to vehicles damaged by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A soldier stands next to vehicles damaged by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A soldier stands next to vehicles damaged by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
11 / 22
Rescue workers walk at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Rescue workers walk at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Rescue workers walk at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
12 / 22
A soldier is seen during a search for remains at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

A soldier is seen during a search for remains at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A soldier is seen during a search for remains at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
13 / 22
Alejandro Esqueque, 45, looks for the remains of his mother and nephews at his home at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Alejandro Esqueque, 45, looks for the remains of his mother and nephews at his home at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Alejandro Esqueque, 45, looks for the remains of his mother and nephews at his home at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
14 / 22
Houses damaged by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Houses damaged by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Houses damaged by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
15 / 22
Firefighters take a pause while carrying skeleton remains found at a house during the search in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Firefighters take a pause while carrying skeleton remains found at a house during the search in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Firefighters take a pause while carrying skeleton remains found at a house during the search in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
16 / 22
Workers remove ashes from a road at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Workers remove ashes from a road at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Workers remove ashes from a road at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
17 / 22
Firefighters hold rescued animals in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Firefighters hold rescued animals in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Firefighters hold rescued animals in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
18 / 22
Heavy machinery removes ashes at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Heavy machinery removes ashes at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Heavy machinery removes ashes at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
19 / 22
Rescue workers look for remains at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Rescue workers look for remains at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Rescue workers look for remains at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
20 / 22
A police officer keeps watch as heavy machinery removes ashes at El Rodeo in Escuintla, Guatemala June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

A police officer keeps watch as heavy machinery removes ashes at El Rodeo in Escuintla, Guatemala June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A police officer keeps watch as heavy machinery removes ashes at El Rodeo in Escuintla, Guatemala June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Close
21 / 22
A rescue worker looks for remains at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A rescue worker looks for remains at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2018
A rescue worker looks for remains at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Next Slideshows

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

4:00pm EDT
Melania Trump returns to public eye

Melania Trump returns to public eye

Melania Trump makes her first public appearance since May 10, shortly before she underwent a surgical procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

3:25pm EDT
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemalan authorities warned that the Fuego volcano was showing signs of greater activity as the death toll from a devastating eruption at the weekend climbed...

12:36pm EDT
Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.

12:35pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Jordanians protest tax hikes

Jordanians protest tax hikes

Jordanians take to the streets over IMF-backed reforms aimed to reduce Jordan�s large public debt.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Melania Trump returns to public eye

Melania Trump returns to public eye

Melania Trump makes her first public appearance since May 10, shortly before she underwent a surgical procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

Soyuz blasts off

Soyuz blasts off

The Soyuz spacecraft heads to the space station.

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemalan authorities warned that the Fuego volcano was showing signs of greater activity as the death toll from a devastating eruption at the weekend climbed to 75 and nearly 200 people remained missing.

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea's destruction from above

Kilauea Volcano, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has erupted for more than a month and destroyed almost 120 homes.

D-Day: The sixth of June

D-Day: The sixth of June

Images from the Allied landings at Normandy.

Singapore's 'orchid diplomacy'

Singapore's 'orchid diplomacy'

Heads of state, royalty and celebrities who visit Singapore often leave with a specially grown orchid, the national flower of the wealthy city-state, named after them.

Primaries across America

Primaries across America

Voters in eight U.S. states select candidates for November's midterm elections, with Democrats eyeing more than a dozen Republican-controlled seats in California and New Jersey as crucial to the fight to control Congress.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast