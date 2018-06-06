Rescuers search for missing near Guatemala volcano
Soldiers search for remains at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at El Rodeo in Escuintla, Guatemala June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Workers remove ashes from a road at San Miguel los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
A soldier inspects an area at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Firefighters dig to remove skeleton remains buried at a house during a search at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
A soldier carries a cat rescued from a house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man has his face washed by a rescue worker at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Firefighters carry skeleton remains found buried at a house at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Residents that give food to rescue workers are seen beside a police cordon at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Police officers observe a resident checking his house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Firefighters carry the skeleton remains found buried at a house during a search at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
A soldier stands next to vehicles damaged by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Rescue workers walk at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A soldier is seen during a search for remains at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Alejandro Esqueque, 45, looks for the remains of his mother and nephews at his home at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Houses damaged by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Firefighters take a pause while carrying skeleton remains found at a house during the search in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Workers remove ashes from a road at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Firefighters hold rescued animals in the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 5, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Heavy machinery removes ashes at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
Rescue workers look for remains at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A police officer keeps watch as heavy machinery removes ashes at El Rodeo in Escuintla, Guatemala June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo
A rescue worker looks for remains at El Rodeo in Escuintla, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
