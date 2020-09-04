Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

A rescue team search through the rubble of damaged buildings at Beirut's port area, Lebanon September 3, 2020. The ruined building where the search was continuing lies between the residential districts of Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael, among the hardest...more

A rescue team search through the rubble of damaged buildings at Beirut's port area, Lebanon September 3, 2020. The ruined building where the search was continuing lies between the residential districts of Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael, among the hardest hit areas by the blast and home to many old buildings that crumbled as the shockwave ripped through. During the day, mechanical diggers lifted chunks of concrete and masonry as workers used shovels and their hands to dig. A crane helped lift steel girders and other heavy debris. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

