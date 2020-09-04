Edition:
Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Chilean rescue team members dig through the rubble of buildings that collapsed by the last month's explosion at the city's port area, after signs of life were detected, in Gemmayze, Beirut, Lebanon September 4, 2020. Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
A rescue team searches through the rubble of damaged buildings in Beirut, Lebanon September 3, 2020. By evening, rescue workers, including a team from Chile, had yet to locate anyone after sensors had on Thursday detected signs of a pulse and breathing. But they said they would continue while there was a small chance anyone had survived. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
A rescue team member works with a sensor to detect signs of life among the rubble of damaged buildings at Beirut's port area, in Gemmayze, Lebanon September 4, 2020. The Aug. 4 blast killed about 190 people and injured 6,000. The authorities held ceremonies on Friday to mark a month since the explosion tore into a city already reeling from a crippling economic crisis. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
A rescue team search through the rubble of damaged buildings at Beirut's port area, Lebanon September 3, 2020. The ruined building where the search was continuing lies between the residential districts of Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael, among the hardest hit areas by the blast and home to many old buildings that crumbled as the shockwave ripped through. During the day, mechanical diggers lifted chunks of concrete and masonry as workers used shovels and their hands to dig. A crane helped lift steel girders and other heavy debris. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
A member of the rescue team works near the rubble of buildings at Beirut's port area, in Gemmayze, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Rescue team members search through rubble of buildings damaged due to the massive explosion at Beirut's port area, in Gemmayze, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Rescue team members search through buildings at Beirut's port area, in Gemmayze, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
The Chilean rescue team sits together, with their dog Flash, as they take a break from checking buildings that collapsed in Gemmayze, Beirut, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Rescue team members search through buildings damaged due to the massive explosion at Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Rescue team members search through buildings at Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
A rescue dog walks near rubble of damaged buildings at Beirut's port area, Lebanon September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
Rescue team members search through buildings at Beirut's port area, in Gemmayze, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Lebanese civil defence members dig through the rubble of buildings which collapsed in Gemmayze, Beirut, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Rescue team search through the rubble of buildings at Beirut's port area, in Gemmayze, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Rescue team members search through the rubble of buildings at Beirut's port area, in Gemmayze, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Perry

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
A rescue team searches through the rubble of damaged buildings in Beirut, Lebanon September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
A rescue team searches through the rubble of damaged buildings in Beirut, Lebanon September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2020
