Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast
Chilean rescue team members dig through the rubble of buildings that collapsed by the last month's explosion at the city's port area, after signs of life were detected, in Gemmayze, Beirut, Lebanon September 4, 2020. Rescue workers dug through the...more
A rescue team searches through the rubble of damaged buildings in Beirut, Lebanon September 3, 2020. By evening, rescue workers, including a team from Chile, had yet to locate anyone after sensors had on Thursday detected signs of a pulse and...more
A rescue team member works with a sensor to detect signs of life among the rubble of damaged buildings at Beirut's port area, in Gemmayze, Lebanon September 4, 2020. The Aug. 4 blast killed about 190 people and injured 6,000. The authorities held...more
A rescue team search through the rubble of damaged buildings at Beirut's port area, Lebanon September 3, 2020. The ruined building where the search was continuing lies between the residential districts of Gemmayze and Mar Mikhael, among the hardest...more
A member of the rescue team works near the rubble of buildings at Beirut's port area, in Gemmayze, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Rescue team members search through rubble of buildings damaged due to the massive explosion at Beirut's port area, in Gemmayze, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Rescue team members search through buildings at Beirut's port area, in Gemmayze, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
The Chilean rescue team sits together, with their dog Flash, as they take a break from checking buildings that collapsed in Gemmayze, Beirut, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Rescue team members search through buildings damaged due to the massive explosion at Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Rescue team members search through buildings at Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A rescue dog walks near rubble of damaged buildings at Beirut's port area, Lebanon September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Rescue team members search through buildings at Beirut's port area, in Gemmayze, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Lebanese civil defence members dig through the rubble of buildings which collapsed in Gemmayze, Beirut, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Rescue team search through the rubble of buildings at Beirut's port area, in Gemmayze, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Rescue team members search through the rubble of buildings at Beirut's port area, in Gemmayze, Lebanon September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Perry
A rescue team searches through the rubble of damaged buildings in Beirut, Lebanon September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A rescue team searches through the rubble of damaged buildings in Beirut, Lebanon September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
