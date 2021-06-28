Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jun 28, 2021 | 6:01pm EDT

Rescuers still hope for survivors in Florida collapse

Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue missions at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue missions at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue efforts at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
A swimmer swims past as search and rescue personnel continue searching for victims days after a residential building partially collapsed in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Emergency workers conduct search and rescue missions at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, June 28, 2021
A woman looks at flowers and pictures of missing people hanging on a fence at the memorial for victims of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Search and rescue personnel continue searching for victims days after a residential building partially collapsed in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A couple at the beach reacts near the partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Rescue personnel continues search and rescue operations for survivors of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A view of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A toy brought by firefighters from the debris of the partially collapsed building is pictured at a memorial site, as rescue personnel continue their search for victims, in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A view of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
A general view of a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Rescue personnel continue search and rescue operations for survivors of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 26. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A woman stands near a barricade tape near a partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
People react in front of the partially collapsed residential building as the emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25.  REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Emergency crews respond to a partially collapsed residential building in the rain in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
An aerial view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
A building that partially collapsed is seen in Surfside, near Miami Beach Florida, June 24.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Rescue crew respond to the site after a partial building collapse in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. Courtesy of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue / Florida Task Force One / via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
A satellite view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
The arm of an earth mover is seen as emergency crews continue search and rescue operations for survivors of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 25.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
An aerial view showing a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Fire crew members work at the basement parking garage of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Miami-Dade County, Florida, June 24.  MIAMI DADE FIRE DEPARTMENT via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Emergency personnel work at the site of a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, June 24. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
