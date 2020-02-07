Residents flee as Syrian army advances toward last rebel stronghold

A view of trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, has threatened military action if Assad's forces do not...more

A view of trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, has threatened military action if Assad's forces do not retreat by the end of the month and has reinforced Turkish outposts in the region and set up new ones to try to slow the advance. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close