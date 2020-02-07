Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 7, 2020 | 2:50pm EST

Residents flee as Syrian army advances toward last rebel stronghold

Displaced Syrian women and children, who fled from southern Idlib, gather around a fire in Afrin, Syria, February 6. President Bashar al-Assad's army, aided by heavy Russian air strikes, has swept through dozens of towns in Idlib province in the last two weeks in the deepest advance in years, forcing tens of thousands to flee to the Turkish border. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Displaced Syrian women and children, who fled from southern Idlib, gather around a fire in Afrin, Syria, February 6. President Bashar al-Assad's army, aided by heavy Russian air strikes, has swept through dozens of towns in Idlib province in the last...more

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Displaced Syrian women and children, who fled from southern Idlib, gather around a fire in Afrin, Syria, February 6. President Bashar al-Assad's army, aided by heavy Russian air strikes, has swept through dozens of towns in Idlib province in the last two weeks in the deepest advance in years, forcing tens of thousands to flee to the Turkish border. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 13
Displaced Syrian children who fled from southern Idlib walk under the rain in Afrin, Syria, February 7. The Syrian government's latest Idlib advance has triggered a fresh wave of civilian displacement, with hundreds of thousands moving towards the Turkish border. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Displaced Syrian children who fled from southern Idlib walk under the rain in Afrin, Syria, February 7. The Syrian government's latest Idlib advance has triggered a fresh wave of civilian displacement, with hundreds of thousands moving towards the...more

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Displaced Syrian children who fled from southern Idlib walk under the rain in Afrin, Syria, February 7. The Syrian government's latest Idlib advance has triggered a fresh wave of civilian displacement, with hundreds of thousands moving towards the Turkish border. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 13
A view of trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, has threatened military action if Assad's forces do not retreat by the end of the month and has reinforced Turkish outposts in the region and set up new ones to try to slow the advance. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A view of trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, has threatened military action if Assad's forces do not...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A view of trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, has threatened military action if Assad's forces do not retreat by the end of the month and has reinforced Turkish outposts in the region and set up new ones to try to slow the advance. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 13
A general view of trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A general view of trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A general view of trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
4 / 13
A displaced Syrian child who fled from southern Idlib walks under the rain in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A displaced Syrian child who fled from southern Idlib walks under the rain in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A displaced Syrian child who fled from southern Idlib walks under the rain in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 13
Displaced Syrian children who fled from southern Idlib look through a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Displaced Syrian children who fled from southern Idlib look through a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Displaced Syrian children who fled from southern Idlib look through a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 13
Displaced Syrian boys ride on a truck with belongings in northern Idlib, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Displaced Syrian boys ride on a truck with belongings in northern Idlib, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
Displaced Syrian boys ride on a truck with belongings in northern Idlib, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
7 / 13
Displaced Syrian children, who fled from southern Idlib, stand outside a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Displaced Syrian children, who fled from southern Idlib, stand outside a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Displaced Syrian children, who fled from southern Idlib, stand outside a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
8 / 13
A displaced Syrian child who fled from southern Idlib looks through a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A displaced Syrian child who fled from southern Idlib looks through a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
A displaced Syrian child who fled from southern Idlib looks through a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
9 / 13
A displaced Syrian boy looks through a window of a truck loaded with belongings, in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A displaced Syrian boy looks through a window of a truck loaded with belongings, in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A displaced Syrian boy looks through a window of a truck loaded with belongings, in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
10 / 13
Displaced Syrian children, who fled from southern Idlib, cut down trees in Afrin, Syria, February 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Displaced Syrian children, who fled from southern Idlib, cut down trees in Afrin, Syria, February 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Displaced Syrian children, who fled from southern Idlib, cut down trees in Afrin, Syria, February 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
11 / 13
Displaced Syrian children sit at the back of a truck with belongings, in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Displaced Syrian children sit at the back of a truck with belongings, in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Displaced Syrian children sit at the back of a truck with belongings, in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
12 / 13
Belongings of displaced Syrians are seen on a truck in northern Idlib, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Belongings of displaced Syrians are seen on a truck in northern Idlib, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
Belongings of displaced Syrians are seen on a truck in northern Idlib, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
The surreal Northern Lights

The surreal Northern Lights

Next Slideshows

The surreal Northern Lights

The surreal Northern Lights

Stunning images of the Aurora Borealis.

9:40am EST
'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless

'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless

Dino Impagliazzo, sprightly despite his 90 years, spends three days a week with volunteers of the RomAmoR (RomeLove) association he founded to feed the...

Feb 06 2020
Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team

Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team

Based in the remote village of Otradnoe, 249 miles east of the country's capital Bishkek, the team comprises of around 15 girls from a local school and uses a...

Feb 06 2020
Animal amputees walk again

Animal amputees walk again

From a cat with no paws to dogs and elephants, animals are fitted for prosthetics.

Feb 06 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 61 passengers on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.

Palestinians protest Trump's peace plan

Palestinians protest Trump's peace plan

The peace proposal announced by President Trump would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict, including the disputed holy city of Jerusalem and nearly all the occupied land on which it has built settlements.

Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together

Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together

Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills.

China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears

China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears

Chinese cities are largely deserted as the country grapples with the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Mass wedding attracts thousands despite coronavirus fears

Mass wedding attracts thousands despite coronavirus fears

Mass weddings are a well-known feature of the South Korea-based church, but the spread of the new coronavirus has cast a pall over many public events.

The surreal Northern Lights

The surreal Northern Lights

Stunning images of the Aurora Borealis.

'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless

'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless

Dino Impagliazzo, sprightly despite his 90 years, spends three days a week with volunteers of the RomAmoR (RomeLove) association he founded to feed the homeless.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Memorable Oscars speeches

Memorable Oscars speeches

Notable speeches from past Academy Award winners.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast