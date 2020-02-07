Residents flee as Syrian army advances toward last rebel stronghold
Displaced Syrian women and children, who fled from southern Idlib, gather around a fire in Afrin, Syria, February 6. President Bashar al-Assad's army, aided by heavy Russian air strikes, has swept through dozens of towns in Idlib province in the last...more
Displaced Syrian children who fled from southern Idlib walk under the rain in Afrin, Syria, February 7. The Syrian government's latest Idlib advance has triggered a fresh wave of civilian displacement, with hundreds of thousands moving towards the...more
A view of trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, has threatened military action if Assad's forces do not...more
A general view of trucks carrying belongings of displaced Syrians, is pictured in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A displaced Syrian child who fled from southern Idlib walks under the rain in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Displaced Syrian children who fled from southern Idlib look through a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Displaced Syrian boys ride on a truck with belongings in northern Idlib, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Displaced Syrian children, who fled from southern Idlib, stand outside a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A displaced Syrian child who fled from southern Idlib looks through a tent in Afrin, Syria, February 7. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A displaced Syrian boy looks through a window of a truck loaded with belongings, in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Displaced Syrian children, who fled from southern Idlib, cut down trees in Afrin, Syria, February 6. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Displaced Syrian children sit at the back of a truck with belongings, in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province, Syria, January 28. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Belongings of displaced Syrians are seen on a truck in northern Idlib, Syria, January 30. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless
Dino Impagliazzo, sprightly despite his 90 years, spends three days a week with volunteers of the RomAmoR (RomeLove) association he founded to feed the...
Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team
Based in the remote village of Otradnoe, 249 miles east of the country's capital Bishkek, the team comprises of around 15 girls from a local school and uses a...
Animal amputees walk again
From a cat with no paws to dogs and elephants, animals are fitted for prosthetics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Passengers quarantined on coronavirus-hit cruise ship off Japan
Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed 61 passengers on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.
Palestinians protest Trump's peace plan
The peace proposal announced by President Trump would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict, including the disputed holy city of Jerusalem and nearly all the occupied land on which it has built settlements.
Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together
Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills.
China's empty streets amid coronavirus fears
Chinese cities are largely deserted as the country grapples with the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Mass wedding attracts thousands despite coronavirus fears
Mass weddings are a well-known feature of the South Korea-based church, but the spread of the new coronavirus has cast a pall over many public events.
'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless
Dino Impagliazzo, sprightly despite his 90 years, spends three days a week with volunteers of the RomAmoR (RomeLove) association he founded to feed the homeless.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Memorable Oscars speeches
Notable speeches from past Academy Award winners.