Residents flee Syria's Afrin region
A family walks past a military vehicle belonging to Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters after the capture of Khaldieh village, in eastern Afrin, Syria March 10,2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
People flee after Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters captured Khaldieh village in eastern Afrin, Syria March 10, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
An internally displaced woman is seen in the town of Inab, eastern Afrin, Syria March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A boy sits in a truck with belongings in north-east Afrin, Syria March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters stand near a donkey in the town of Inab, eastern Afrin, Syria March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced people walk with their belongings in the town of Inab, eastern Afrin, Syria March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People ride on trucks with their belongings in north-east Afrin, Syria March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A family sits in a truck with their belongings in north-east Afrin, Syria March 13, 2018. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced people are seen in a truck in the town of Inab, eastern Afrin, Syria March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Children are seen on a truck with belongings in north-east Afrin, Syria March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced people ride with their belongings in the town of Inab, eastern Afrin, Syria March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced people ride on the back of a truck with their belongings in the town of Inab, eastern Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced people are seen in the town of Inab, eastern Afrin, Syria March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People ride on trucks with their belongings in north-east Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Children stand on a truck with their belongings in north-east Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Children sit on a truck with their belongings in north-east Afrin. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced people ride on the back of a truck in the town of Inab, eastern Afrin, Syria March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A family sits on a truck with their belongings in north-east Afrin, Syria March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Internally displaced people walk with their belongings in the town of Inab, eastern Afrin, Syria March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
