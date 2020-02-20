Edition:
Residents protest coronavirus evacuees quarantined in Ukraine

A demonstrator throws a stone towards a police van during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Local residents blocked the road leading to a sanatorium where the evacuees are due to be held in quarantine for at least two weeks. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
A demonstrator throws a stone towards a police van during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Local residents blocked the road leading to a sanatorium where the evacuees are due to be held in quarantine for at least two weeks. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Demonstrators line up in front of Ukrainian law enforcement officers in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Demonstrators line up in front of Ukrainian law enforcement officers in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An injured man receives assistance during a protest in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

An injured man receives assistance during a protest in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Demonstrators set fire and erect a barricade as they protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Demonstrators set fire and erect a barricade as they protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators attempt to block a road in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators attempt to block a road in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian firefighters clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian firefighters clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Buses transporting evacuees, who arrived from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province, drive past demonstrators during a protest against their arrival near a sanatorium in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Buses transporting evacuees, who arrived from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province, drive past demonstrators during a protest against their arrival near a sanatorium in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A bus transporting evacuees drives past demonstrators during a protest against their arrival near a sanatorium in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A bus transporting evacuees drives past demonstrators during a protest against their arrival near a sanatorium in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian law enforcement officers and firefighters clear the way as demonstrators block a road in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian law enforcement officers and firefighters clear the way as demonstrators block a road in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Injured men receive assistance during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Injured men receive assistance during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian law enforcement officers detain a man during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian law enforcement officers detain a man during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Demonstrators set fire and erect a barricade as they protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Demonstrators set fire and erect a barricade as they protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man holds a Ukrainian state flag during a protest in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A man holds a Ukrainian state flag during a protest in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Local residents blocked the road leading to a sanatorium where the evacuees are due to be held in quarantine for at least two weeks. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Local residents blocked the road leading to a sanatorium where the evacuees are due to be held in quarantine for at least two weeks. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Demonstrators protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Demonstrators protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Buses transport Ukrainians and other nationals, who were evacuated from China hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, upon their arrival at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Buses transport Ukrainians and other nationals, who were evacuated from China hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, upon their arrival at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Emergency service members wearing protective suits gather near an aircraft transporting Ukrainians and other nationals who were evacuated from China hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus shortly after landing at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Emergency service members wearing protective suits gather near an aircraft transporting Ukrainians and other nationals who were evacuated from China hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus shortly after landing at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view shows an aircraft transporting Ukrainians and other nationals, who were evacuated from China hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, shortly after landing at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A view shows an aircraft transporting Ukrainians and other nationals, who were evacuated from China hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, shortly after landing at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view through a fence shows emergency service members wearing protective suits near an aircraft transporting Ukrainians and other nationals who were evacuated from China hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus shortly after landing at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A view through a fence shows emergency service members wearing protective suits near an aircraft transporting Ukrainians and other nationals who were evacuated from China hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus shortly after landing at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
