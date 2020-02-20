Residents protest coronavirus evacuees quarantined in Ukraine

Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine...more

Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Local residents blocked the road leading to a sanatorium where the evacuees are due to be held in quarantine for at least two weeks. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

