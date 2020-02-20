Residents protest coronavirus evacuees quarantined in Ukraine
A demonstrator throws a stone towards a police van during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Local...more
Demonstrators line up in front of Ukrainian law enforcement officers in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An injured man receives assistance during a protest in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Demonstrators set fire and erect a barricade as they protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators attempt to block a road in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian firefighters clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Buses transporting evacuees, who arrived from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province, drive past demonstrators during a protest against their arrival near a sanatorium in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020....more
A bus transporting evacuees drives past demonstrators during a protest against their arrival near a sanatorium in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian law enforcement officers and firefighters clear the way as demonstrators block a road in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Injured men receive assistance during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian law enforcement officers detain a man during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. ...more
Demonstrators set fire and erect a barricade as they protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20,...more
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man holds a Ukrainian state flag during a protest in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine...more
Demonstrators protest the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Buses transport Ukrainians and other nationals, who were evacuated from China hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, upon their arrival at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Emergency service members wearing protective suits gather near an aircraft transporting Ukrainians and other nationals who were evacuated from China hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus shortly after landing at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine...more
A view shows an aircraft transporting Ukrainians and other nationals, who were evacuated from China hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, shortly after landing at an airport in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A view through a fence shows emergency service members wearing protective suits near an aircraft transporting Ukrainians and other nationals who were evacuated from China hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus shortly after landing at the...more
Next Slideshows
Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa
Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land.
Outrage after young girl murdered in Mexico
Protesters take to the street and on social media to demand justice after the murder of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, in Mexico. Her death is the latest in a...
Deadly shootings in Germany
A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in the southwestern German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, police said.
MORE IN PICTURES
Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa
Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land.
Outrage after young girl murdered in Mexico
Protesters take to the street and on social media to demand justice after the murder of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, in Mexico. Her death is the latest in a series of killings that have unleashed outrage over growing violence against women.
Deadly shootings in Germany
A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in the southwestern German city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, police said.
Key moments from the Democratic debate in Las Vegas
Michael Bloomberg came under heavy fire during his first Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, with his rivals leaping to attack him as a billionaire copy of President Donald Trump and criticizing his record on race and history of sexist comments.
Democrats campaign in Nevada
Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on Feb. 22.
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London Fashion Week.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
75 years since the Battle of Iwo Jima
This month marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where close to 7,000 U.S. Marines and nearly all of the 21,000 Japanese defenders of the island died during the 36-day battle.