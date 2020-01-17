Residents race to rescue stranded horses from Philippine volcano

An injured horse rescued by residents near the erupting Taal Volcano falls from their boat, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. About 1,000 horses, as well as cows, goats and pigs were among the animals left behind by residents...more

An injured horse rescued by residents near the erupting Taal Volcano falls from their boat, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. About 1,000 horses, as well as cows, goats and pigs were among the animals left behind by residents scurrying to safer areas for fear of a bigger eruption. One horse owner urged authorities to allow the rescue of as many animals as possible, taking advantage of what appeared to be a lull in volcano activity, but was rebuffed by the coast guard patrolling the lake. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Close