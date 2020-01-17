Residents race to rescue stranded horses from Philippine volcano
A man pulls an injured horse rescued near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. More than 57,000 people have abandoned homes on the volcanic island and its environs, usually thronged by tourists, but many have...more
Horses arrive in a boat after being rescued by their owners from their homes near the erupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. The horses were among 3,000 living on the island, most earning money for their owners by...more
An injured horse rescued by residents near the erupting Taal Volcano falls from their boat, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. About 1,000 horses, as well as cows, goats and pigs were among the animals left behind by residents...more
Residents bring back rescued horses from their homes near the errupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents bring back rescued horses from their homes near the errupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A horse covered with volcanic ash is pictured after being rescued by its owner near the erupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Horses arrive after being rescued by their owners from their homes near the errupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An injured horse covered with volcanic ash falls to the ground after being rescued by residents near the errupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Horses arrive after being rescued by their owners from their homes near the errupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
An injured horse covered with volcanic ash falls to the ground after being rescued by residents near the errupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Residents pull an injured horse they rescued from their homes near the errupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Horses rescued by their owners near the erupting Taal Volcano walk around the Taal Lake, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
