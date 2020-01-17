Edition:
Residents race to rescue stranded horses from Philippine volcano

A man pulls an injured horse rescued near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. More than 57,000 people have abandoned homes on the volcanic island and its environs, usually thronged by tourists, but many have also drifted back to check on animals and possessions. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Horses arrive in a boat after being rescued by their owners from their homes near the erupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. The horses were among 3,000 living on the island, most earning money for their owners by carrying tourists to the rim of the volcano crater. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

An injured horse rescued by residents near the erupting Taal Volcano falls from their boat, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. About 1,000 horses, as well as cows, goats and pigs were among the animals left behind by residents scurrying to safer areas for fear of a bigger eruption. One horse owner urged authorities to allow the rescue of as many animals as possible, taking advantage of what appeared to be a lull in volcano activity, but was rebuffed by the coast guard patrolling the lake. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Residents bring back rescued horses from their homes near the errupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Residents bring back rescued horses from their homes near the errupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A horse covered with volcanic ash is pictured after being rescued by its owner near the erupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Horses arrive after being rescued by their owners from their homes near the errupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

An injured horse covered with volcanic ash falls to the ground after being rescued by residents near the errupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Horses arrive after being rescued by their owners from their homes near the errupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

An injured horse covered with volcanic ash falls to the ground after being rescued by residents near the errupting Taal Volcano, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Residents pull an injured horse they rescued from their homes near the errupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Horses rescued by their owners near the erupting Taal Volcano walk around the Taal Lake, in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

