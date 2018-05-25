Restaurant bombing in Mississauga
A police officer walks in front of shattered glass at Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb late Thursday night, wounding more than a dozen people, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Police officers stand in front of Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A police forensic investigator gets out of a van to collect evidence at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An evidence marker sits on the pavement at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A police forensics investigator collects evidence at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A still from CCTV footage shows the suspects of the explosion at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. PEEL REGIONAL POLICE/via REUTERS
