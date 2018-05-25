Edition:
Restaurant bombing in Mississauga

A police officer walks in front of shattered glass at Bombay Bhel restaurant, where two unidentified men set off a bomb late Thursday night, wounding more than a dozen people, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Police officers stand in front of Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Police officers stand in front of the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police officer walks in front of Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police forensic investigator gets out of a van to collect evidence at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police forensic investigator photographs evidence at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

An evidence marker sits on the pavement at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police forensic investigator photographs evidence at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police forensic investigator photographs evidence at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police forensic investigator photographs evidence at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police forensics investigator collects evidence at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police forensic investigator collects evidence at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police officer stands in front of Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police forensic investigator collects evidence at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A still from CCTV footage shows the suspects of the explosion at Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga. PEEL REGIONAL POLICE/via REUTERS

