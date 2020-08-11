Edition:
Restored Mayflower sails into Plymouth

The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Crows of people onshore watch the Mayflower II return to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Mayflower II passes Bug Light on the way back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boaters watch the Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, return to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Mayflower II sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Crew members take in the sails of the Mayflower II on the return trip to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Mayflower II is preceded by a fire boat as it returns to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Captain Whit Perry raises his cap as the Mayflower II sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Mayflower II sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A crew member looks out from the bow of the Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, as it sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Mayflower II passes Bug Light on the way back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Crew members take in the sails of the Mayflower II on the return trip to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Mayflower II is preceded by a fire boat as it returns to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
