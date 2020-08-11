Restored Mayflower sails into Plymouth
The newly renovated Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Crows of people onshore watch the Mayflower II return to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Mayflower II passes Bug Light on the way back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boaters watch the Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, return to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Mayflower II sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Crew members take in the sails of the Mayflower II on the return trip to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Mayflower II is preceded by a fire boat as it returns to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Captain Whit Perry raises his cap as the Mayflower II sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Mayflower II sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A crew member looks out from the bow of the Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, as it sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Mayflower II passes Bug Light on the way back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Crew members take in the sails of the Mayflower II on the return trip to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Mayflower II is preceded by a fire boat as it returns to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Mayflower II, a replica of the original ship that sailed from England in 1620, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Aftermath of deadly blast in Beirut
Scenes of destruction after a detonation at a port warehouse of what authorities said was more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate killed at least 163 people,...
Ferguson residents mark six years since police killing of Michael Brown
The community of Ferguson, Missouri, marks six years since the police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, whose death galvanized the Black Lives Matter...
Belarus police crack down on mass protests against strongman president after election
Belarusian police clashed with protesters after the opposition accused President Alexander Lukashenko of rigging his re-election victory amid a chorus of...
Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground
The Japanese ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef off Mauritius two weeks ago has now stopped leaking oil into the Indian Ocean but conservationists said...
MORE IN PICTURES
Indonesia volcano spews huge ash cloud into the sky
The eruption of Mount Sinabung on the island of Sumatra comes after more than a year of inactivity, as authorities warned residents and tourists about possible lava flows.
Aftermath of deadly blast in Beirut
Scenes of destruction after a detonation at a port warehouse of what authorities said was more than 2,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate killed at least 163 people, injured more than 6,000 and destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital, compounding months of political and economic meltdown.
Ferguson residents mark six years since police killing of Michael Brown
The community of Ferguson, Missouri, marks six years since the police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, whose death galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement.
Belarus police crack down on mass protests against strongman president after election
Belarusian police clashed with protesters after the opposition accused President Alexander Lukashenko of rigging his re-election victory amid a chorus of criticism from Western leaders.
Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground
The Japanese ship MV Wakashio that ran aground on a reef off Mauritius two weeks ago has now stopped leaking oil into the Indian Ocean but conservationists said they were starting to find dead fish and oil-covered seabirds, increasing fears of an ecological catastrophe.
Lebanon government resigns amid outrage over Beirut blast
Lebanon s prime minister announced his government s resignation, saying a huge explosion that devastated the capital and stirred public outrage was the result of endemic corruption.
Gas explosion destroys Baltimore homes
The blast destroyed three brick row homes and ripped open the wall of another, spreading debris throughout the neighborhood.
Amazon again under threat from forest fires
Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.
Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19
Healthcare and first response workers mourn their colleagues who died of COVID-19, or fight the virus after being infected themselves.