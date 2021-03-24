Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Mar 24, 2021 | 2:56pm EDT

Restoring Brazil's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue

Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, checks the statue's arm as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, checks the statue's arm as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, checks the statue's arm as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
1 / 12
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 12
Workers climb the Christ the Redeemer statue for restoration, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Workers climb the Christ the Redeemer statue for restoration, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Workers climb the Christ the Redeemer statue for restoration, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 12
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
4 / 12
A worker prepares to climb the Christ the Redeemer statue for restoration, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A worker prepares to climb the Christ the Redeemer statue for restoration, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A worker prepares to climb the Christ the Redeemer statue for restoration, as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 12
Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, checks the statue's arm as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary of the Christ this year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, checks the statue's arm as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary of the Christ this year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, checks the statue's arm as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary of the Christ this year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 12
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
7 / 12
Workers climb the Christ the Redeemer statue as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Workers climb the Christ the Redeemer statue as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Workers climb the Christ the Redeemer statue as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 12
People visit the Christ the Redeemer statue during the statue's restoration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People visit the Christ the Redeemer statue during the statue's restoration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
People visit the Christ the Redeemer statue during the statue's restoration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
9 / 12
Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, walks towards the statue as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, walks towards the statue as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue restoration, walks towards the statue as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 12
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 12
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen during its restoration as work is underway ahead of its 90th anniversary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

Next Slideshows

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

2:47pm EDT
Australia's historic flooding from above

Australia's historic flooding from above

More than 40,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods in Sydney's western regions.

10:21am EDT
Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp

Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp

A huge fire swept through the world's biggest refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people and leaving hundreds missing.

10:15am EDT
Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Days of torrential rain have sparked flash floods in New South Wales and Queensland, resulting in the evacuation of 40,000 people as well as two fatalities.

8:16am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Thousands of curious onlookers flock to Iceland's erupting volcano

Large crowds of onlookers gather to watch the lava fountains on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Australia's historic flooding from above

Australia's historic flooding from above

More than 40,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes as torrential rain sparked dangerous flash floods in Sydney's western regions.

Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp

Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp

A huge fire swept through the world's biggest refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, killing at least 15 people and leaving hundreds missing.

Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Trouble in paradise as Australia drenched by worst floods in 60 years

Days of torrential rain have sparked flash floods in New South Wales and Queensland, resulting in the evacuation of 40,000 people as well as two fatalities.

Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Colorado mourns 10 killed in supermarket shooting

Store workers, a police officer, gun rights supporter and son of refugees were among the 10 victims mourned after a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Israel votes for fourth time in two years

Israel votes for fourth time in two years

Israel holds its fourth election in two years as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes the country's world-leading coronavirus vaccine rollout will finally push him through an era of unprecedented political paralysis and into a stable majority.

Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

Ten killed in mass shooting at Colorado grocery store

Ten people are dead, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week.

Spring in blossom around the world

Spring in blossom around the world

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast