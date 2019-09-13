Edition:
Pictures | Fri Sep 13, 2019

Retro racing at Goodwood

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-twentieth century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts watch an open-air film screening as they attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Cars race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-twentieth century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Classic cars are seen at the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts watch an open-air film screening as they attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Cars race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiast attends the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Women are seen in a beauty salon as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiast attends the Goodwood Revival, a three day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-twentieth century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts dressed as police officers attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

