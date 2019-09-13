Retro racing at Goodwood
Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-twentieth century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Motoring enthusiasts watch an open-air film screening as they attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cars race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Classic cars are seen at the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Motoring enthusiasts watch an open-air film screening as they attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Cars race as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Women are seen in a beauty salon as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Motoring enthusiast attends the Goodwood Revival, a three day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-twentieth century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Motoring enthusiasts dressed as police officers attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
