Pictures | Fri Sep 7, 2018

Retro racing

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-twentieth century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain, September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Vintage motoring paraphernalia is seen for sale. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Spectators watch the movie Grease at an open air cinema. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-twentieth century heyday of the sport REUTERS/Toby Melville

A boy drives a pedal car as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Spectators are reflected in a rear view mirror of their car whilst watching the movie Grease. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A boy drives a pedal car as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A boy drives a pedal car. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Spectators watch the movie Grease. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man views women posing in a replica Rolls Royce showroom window. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Detail is seen in a garage as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Women attend an onsite beauty salon. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Women wait at an onsite beauty salon as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Stickers are seen on a model screen as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A driver polishes his vehicle as motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival. REUTERS/Toby Melville

