Pictures | Wed Aug 9, 2017 | 2:10pm EDT

Return to Mosul

An Iraqi man is seen reflected in a cafe window in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
1 / 25
Workers rebuild a Yazidi shrine, after is was destroyed by Islamic State, in Bashiqa, a town near Mosul, Iraq August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
2 / 25
A member of Iraqi federal police patrols in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
3 / 25
Yazidis play cards in a coffee shop in Bashiqa, a town near Mosul, Iraq August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, August 09, 2017
4 / 25
The destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
5 / 25
An Iraqi looks at the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque and al-Hadba minaret in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, August 06, 2017
6 / 25
A member of Iraqi federal police patrols in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
7 / 25
Cars abandoned by people fleeing Mosul after Islamic State took over the city in 2014 are seen near a Kurdish Peshmerga checkpoint on the road to Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
8 / 25
A damaged high-rise building is seen near the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. Islamic State executed numerous people in the past three years by pushing them from the top of the building. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
9 / 25
Members of Iraqi federal police patrol in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
10 / 25
An Iraqi soldier shaves in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
11 / 25
An Iraqi man distributes tea for people at a cafe in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
12 / 25
Iraqi workers repair a street in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
13 / 25
An Iraqi vendor sells vegetables outside a destroyed shop, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
14 / 25
Members of Iraqi federal police patrol in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
15 / 25
An Iraqi woman is reflected in a shop window as she walks on a street, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
16 / 25
The destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
17 / 25
A member of Iraqi federal police patrols in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
18 / 25
An Iraqi boy passes destroyed buildings in western Mosul, Iraq August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, August 05, 2017
19 / 25
A member of Iraqi federal police guards in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
20 / 25
Al-Sa'ah church is seen in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
21 / 25
An Iraqi prepares food inside a destroyed shop, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
22 / 25
A member of Iraqi federal police walks among rubble in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
23 / 25
An Iraqi vendor sells food outside a destroyed shop, in western Mosul, Iraq July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
24 / 25
An Iraqi boy sells water in front of destroyed houses on a street in Western Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, August 07, 2017
25 / 25
