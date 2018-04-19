Edition:
Returning to Marawi after Islamic State

A woman stands at her ruined house, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began in May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A woman retrieves her belongings in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man sits near graffiti in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents walk through the ruins of their houses in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The bullet-riddled domes of Grand Mosque are seen in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents retrieve their belongings in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman is seen outside the ruins of her family's house in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents retrieve a sofa after they were allowed to return to their homes in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents walk through the ruins of their houses in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman looks outside her house in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents walk through the ruins of their houses, in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man retrieves his belongings in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman climbs on a post of a ruined house in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man smokes a cigarette inside his ruined house in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents retrieve their belongings in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents retrieve their belongings in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman retrieves her belongings in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man rests on a barber chair in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Soldiers guard a road in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman stands inside her ruined house in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents retrieve their belongings in the Islamic city of Marawi. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man retrieves his belongings in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman retrieves her belongings in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman looks out from her ruined house in the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

