Returning to school in Parkland
Well-wishers place mementos the day students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida,February 25,...more
Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky receives a hug as she and other government officials mourn, as students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening,...more
A message of support is seen, the day students and parents came for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the coming Wednesday's reopening following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25,...more
Seventeen people dressed as angels walk, the day students and parents came for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida,...more
Well-wishers place mementos and mourn, the day students and parents came for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida,...more
PTSA President for Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School, Kim Potanovic, receives a hug from Ron Panzo, founder of Lei of Aloha, as students and parents attend a voluntary campus orientation at the school, for the coming Wednesday's reopening,...more
Messages, posted on a fence, hang, as students and parents attend a voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25,...more
People hold hands at a prayer circle, the day students and parents came for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for reopening, in the coming Wednesday, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida,...more
People gather for an impromptu prayer circle, in front of the building where the shooting took place, as students and parents attend a voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening,...more
