Pictures | Mon Feb 26, 2018 | 9:35am EST

Returning to school in Parkland

Well-wishers place mementos the day students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida,February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky receives a hug as she and other government officials mourn, as students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Well-wishers place mementos the day students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A message of support is seen, the day students and parents came for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the coming Wednesday's reopening following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Well-wishers place mementos the day students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Seventeen people dressed as angels walk, the day students and parents came for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Well-wishers place mementos the day students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Well-wishers place mementos and mourn, the day students and parents came for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Well-wishers place mementos the day students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
PTSA President for Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School, Kim Potanovic, receives a hug from Ron Panzo, founder of Lei of Aloha, as students and parents attend a voluntary campus orientation at the school, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Messages, posted on a fence, hang, as students and parents attend a voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Well-wishers place mementos the day students and parents came for campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school for reopening following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
People hold hands at a prayer circle, the day students and parents came for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for reopening, in the coming Wednesday, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Well wishers place mementos the day when students and parents came for campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school for reopening following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
People gather for an impromptu prayer circle, in front of the building where the shooting took place, as students and parents attend a voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
