Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 3, 2018 | 6:25pm EDT

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
1 / 17
Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo, who are based in Myanmar, pose for a picture at the Reuters office in Yangon, Myanmar December 11, 2017. Picture taken December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo, who are based in Myanmar, pose for a picture at the Reuters office in Yangon, Myanmar December 11, 2017. Picture taken December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo, who are based in Myanmar, pose for a picture at the Reuters office in Yangon, Myanmar December 11, 2017. Picture taken December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
2 / 17
Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while arriving for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while arriving for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while arriving for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
3 / 17
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
4 / 17
Pan Ei Mon, wife of detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone listens to himn while talks to media after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Pan Ei Mon, wife of detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone listens to himn while talks to media after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Pan Ei Mon, wife of detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone listens to himn while talks to media after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
5 / 17
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
6 / 17
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's wife, Chit Suu Win, and daughter, Moe Thin Wai Zan, sit after the court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's wife, Chit Suu Win, and daughter, Moe Thin Wai Zan, sit after the court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's wife, Chit Suu Win, and daughter, Moe Thin Wai Zan, sit after the court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
7 / 17
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo greets his family while arrives to a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo greets his family while arrives to a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo greets his family while arrives to a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
8 / 17
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES NO ARCHIVES

Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES NO ARCHIVES

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES NO ARCHIVES
Close
9 / 17
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
10 / 17
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 17
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while being escorted by police during a break at a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while being escorted by police during a break at a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while being escorted by police during a break at a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
12 / 17
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo talks to journalists after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES NO ARCHIVES

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo talks to journalists after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES NO ARCHIVES

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo talks to journalists after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES NO ARCHIVES
Close
13 / 17
Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves the court in a police vehicle after a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves the court in a police vehicle after a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves the court in a police vehicle after a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
14 / 17
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are transported in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 20, 2018 . REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are transported in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 20, 2018 . REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are transported in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 20, 2018 . REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
15 / 17
A man writes a goodwill message on a poster depicting detained Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo at an event discussing press freedom, in Yangon, Myanmar May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A man writes a goodwill message on a poster depicting detained Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo at an event discussing press freedom, in Yangon, Myanmar May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
A man writes a goodwill message on a poster depicting detained Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo at an event discussing press freedom, in Yangon, Myanmar May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
16 / 17
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, who is based in Myanmar, is seen working in Sittwe in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar September 18, 2017. Picture taken September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Marshall

Reuters journalist Wa Lone, who is based in Myanmar, is seen working in Sittwe in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar September 18, 2017. Picture taken September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Marshall

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, who is based in Myanmar, is seen working in Sittwe in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar September 18, 2017. Picture taken September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Marshall
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Political standoff in Armenia

Political standoff in Armenia

Next Slideshows

Political standoff in Armenia

Political standoff in Armenia

Armenian protesters blocked roads in and around the capital, responding to a call from opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan for a campaign of civil disobedience to...

May 02 2018
Facebook's F8 conference

Facebook's F8 conference

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg announces a dating service, Workplace and more control for users during the annual F8 conference in San Jose, California.

May 01 2018
World of Warcraft comes to life

World of Warcraft comes to life

Fans of 'World of Warcraft' bring the computer game into the real world in a Czech Republic forest.

May 01 2018
Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Apr 30 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Caravan members seek U.S. asylum

Caravan members seek U.S. asylum

Dozens of Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans slept a third night outside a U.S. port of entry, hoping to join the first 28 companions let across to seek asylum after traveling in a caravan across Mexico that has angered President Donald Trump.

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo

A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Royal wedding dresses

Royal wedding dresses

What the bride wore at past royal weddings.

Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico near McAllen, Texas.

Royal wedding ceremonies

Royal wedding ceremonies

A look at past royal weddings in Britain and beyond ahead of Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Political standoff in Armenia

Political standoff in Armenia

Armenian protesters blocked roads in and around the capital, responding to a call from opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan for a campaign of civil disobedience to force the ruling elite to relinquish its grip on power.

May Day around the world

May Day around the world

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast