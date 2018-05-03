Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo, who are based in Myanmar, pose for a picture at the Reuters office in Yangon, Myanmar December 11, 2017. Picture taken December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while arriving for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Pan Ei Mon, wife of detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone listens to himn while talks to media after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's wife, Chit Suu Win, and daughter, Moe Thin Wai Zan, sit after the court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo greets his family while arrives to a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES NO ARCHIVES
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while being escorted by police during a break at a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo talks to journalists after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES NO ARCHIVES
Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves the court in a police vehicle after a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are transported in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 20, 2018 . REUTERS/Ann Wang
A man writes a goodwill message on a poster depicting detained Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo at an event discussing press freedom, in Yangon, Myanmar May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, who is based in Myanmar, is seen working in Sittwe in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar September 18, 2017. Picture taken September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Marshall
