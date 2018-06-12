Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo leaves in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, May 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone escort by police out of the court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo arrives escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police out of the court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin stands outside the court during a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, handcuffed, carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while arriving at a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo, who are based in Myanmar, pose for a picture at the Reuters office in Yangon, Myanmar, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski
Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while arriving for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Pan Ei Mon, wife of detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone listens to himn while talks to media after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's wife, Chit Suu Win, and daughter, Moe Thin Wai Zan, sit after the court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves the court in a police vehicle after a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while being escorted by police during a break at a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are transported in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, who is based in Myanmar, is seen working in Sittwe in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Marshall
