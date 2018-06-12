Edition:
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo leaves in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, May 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone escort by police out of the court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo arrives escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police out of the court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin stands outside the court during a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo, handcuffed, carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while arriving at a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Reuters journalists Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo, who are based in Myanmar, pose for a picture at the Reuters office in Yangon, Myanmar, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Antoni Slodkowski

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while arriving for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Pan Ei Mon, wife of detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone listens to himn while talks to media after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo's wife, Chit Suu Win, and daughter, Moe Thin Wai Zan, sit after the court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police before a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Detained and handcuffed Reuters journalist Wa Lone leaves the court in a police vehicle after a hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo carries his daughter Moe Thin Wai Zin while being escorted by police during a break at a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are transported in a police vehicle after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Reuters journalist Wa Lone, who is based in Myanmar, is seen working in Sittwe in the state of Rakhine, Myanmar, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Marshall

Reuters / Thursday, December 14, 2017
